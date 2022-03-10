Colgate starts fast, polishes off Navy

HAMILTON, N.Y. -- Tournament MVP Jack Ferguson scored 17 points, Nelly Cummings added 15 and Colgate turned away a late Navy push to win the Patriot League championship game 74-58 on Wednesday and return to the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year.

Tucker Richardson scored 12 points as did Jeff Woodward, who grabbed eight rebounds. Oliver Lynch-Daniels added 10 points, all in the first half, for the Raiders (23-11), who won their 15th consecutive game, the third-longest active win streak in the nation.

Greg Summers had 18 points and eight rebounds, Tyler Nelson added 11 points and John Carter Jr. 10 for the Midshipmen (21-11), who were playing in their first league championship game since 2001.

Colgate led 40-22 at halftime and seemed to have the game well in hand, leading by 22 midway through the second half when Navy went on a 16-0 run led by seven points from Sean Yoder to get within six with six minutes remaining. While the Midshipmen were shooting 5 of 7 the Raiders missed five consecutive shots and had three turnovers.

Colgate responded by outscoring Navy -- which then had its own spate of turnovers plus five consecutive misses -- 14-4 over the final six minutes.

Now its a return trip to the NCAA Tournament

"It's what kids grow up dreaming about myself included," Colgate Coach Matt Langel said. "So these guys work tirelessly for that opportunity. They've had a little bit of a taste of it before. It's part of why, you know, a couple of them came back for another run at it and so it'll be another tremendous experience."

The teams exchanged baskets to open the game before Colgate went ahead for good. Navy stayed within single digits before Colgate finished the half on a 17-5 run in which five Raiders scored.

Colgate shot 56%, over 20% better than Navy, was 8 of 17 from the arc and had a 19-3 bulge in points off turnovers. The Raiders made 20 of 28 free throws to Navy's 8 of 13. Three Midshipmen fouled out.

Colgate beat the Midshipmen by 19 in their first meeting this season but by only five in the teams' regular-season finale. The Raiders have won seven in a row in the series.

The victory was the third in five consecutive championship game appearances for Colgate.

SWAC WOMEN'S TOURNAMENT

JACKSON STATE 78, UAPB 67

A stellar game from Zaay Greene wasn't enough to keep the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's season alive Wednesday during the Southwestern Athletic Conference Women's Tournament at Birmingham, Ala.

Ameshya Williams-Holliday had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Jackson State (21-6) to its 19th consecutive victory and into the tournament semifinals. Ti'lan Boler had 13 points and Miya Crump added 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who led 48-45 in the third quarter until a layup by Williams-Holliday started a 10-0 run that put UAPB (13-16) in a tough spot.

But the Golden Lions, who lost both regular-season games to Jackson State, struck back. UAPB trailed 63-49 at the start of the fourth quarter before going on a 18-6 run. It was 69-67 with 1:12 to go after a layup from Green. But that would be the final points for the Golden Lions.

Jackson State hit 7 of 8 free throws and got a layup from Dayzsha Rogan during the final 59 seconds to hold on.

Green finished with 21 points and 19 rebounds for UAPB. Joyce Kennerson also scored 21 points, while Tyeisha Juhan ended with 14 points.

Navy guard John Carter Jr. (1) works against Colgate defenders during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Patriot League men's tournament championship Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Hamilton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)



Colgate guard Nelly Cummings (0) and Colgate guard Tucker Richardson (15) defend against Navy guard Sean Yoder (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Patriot League men's tournament championship Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Hamilton, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

