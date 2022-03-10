Community Briefs 3-10-22

Youth to join STRONGER THAN campaign

Area youth will participate in a teen summit in connection with STRONGER THAN, a campaign that recognizes and celebrates the strength, courage, and resilience of women, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff and Little Rock women will make recordings for STRONGER THAN today. This includes Elizabeth Eckford, a member of the Little Rock Nine.

Students from the Little Rock School District and Pine Bluff School District have been selected to partner in the program.

Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site will participate in a teen summit through a partnership with the National Alliance of Faith and Justice Pen or Pencil Movement, the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance and the 400 Years of African American History Commission, according to the release from Brian Schwieger, Park Ranger, Little Rock Central High School NHS.

In March, film crews in Little Rock and Pine Bluff will record conversations that capture the issues students feel they are STRONGER THAN such as bullying, pain, discouragement, and fear.

The recordings will be incorporated into a music video as well as a short film to be released on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8.

Russ NAACP sets event

The Carnell Russ Branch NAACP will hold its annual event at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Ollie Missionary Baptist Church at Star City. The theme is "Casting the Vision Reclaim the Community Program." Participants will include Lincoln County Living Legend Ruthie Johnson, Latroya Jones, members of local churches, local artists, and historians, according to spokesman Leatrice Russ-Glenns.

Also, the Russ foundation held a fundraiser March 5 with all proceeds benefiting the Carnell Russ Foundation Scholarship Fund. Scholarships will provide assistance to Southeast Arkansas high school students pursuing their educational goals. For details on the scholarship fund visit the CRF website at www.carnellrussfoundation.com.

Pine Bluff earns Tree City honor

The Arbor Day Foundation recently recognized Pine Bluff as a 2021 Tree City USA for its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Pine Bluff achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting four requirements: forming a tree board or department, creating a tree-care ordinance, having an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation, according to a news release.

Tree City USA is sponsored by the foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

"Tree City USA communities benefit from the positive effects that an urban tree canopy has year after year," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "The trees being planted and cared for by Pine Bluff ensure that generations to come will enjoy a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program helps cultivate a sense of stewardship and pride for the trees the community plants and cares for." Details: arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.

VA plans next virtual claims clinic event

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its monthly virtual Claims Clinic from 4-6 p.m. March 24. Arkansas veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 5 p.m. March 23 to reserve a timeslot to speak with a VA benefits representative regarding their claims for VA benefits.

VA Regional Offices provide financial and other forms of assistance to veterans and their dependents. During the virtual Claims Clinic, staff is available to answer questions about existing VA benefits claims and how to file a new one, according to news release.

Veterans and their family members may also use VA's Visitor Reporting Engagement Application (VERA), a new online tool, to schedule in-person or virtual appointments with VA benefits counselors. For details about VA's benefits, go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call 800-827-1000.

SEARK board won't meet

The Southeast Arkansas Board of Trustees meeting has been cancelled for March 15, according to a news release.