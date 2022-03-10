Convicted child-murderer found fit for resentencing in Fayetteville 4-year-old’s death

FAYETTEVILLE -- Convicted child-murderer Chris Segerstrom has again been found mentally competent for resentencing by Washington County Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay.

Segerstrom was 15 on July 26, 1986, when he took 4-year-old Barbara Thompson into a wooded area behind the Lewis Plaza Apartments several blocks west of the University of Arkansas. He sexually assaulted her before bashing her head with a 40-pound rock and suffocating her.

Segerstrom, 51, was convicted in 1987 of capital murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole. He's remained in prison or at the Arkansas State Hospital since.

The U.S. and Arkansas supreme courts have ruled in recent years minors can't be sentenced to life without parole. Arkansas changed its law to allow life with the possibility of parole after 30 years to comply with the rulings. Anyone who was sentenced as a teen to life without parole had to be resentenced.

Prosecutors and attorneys for Segerstrom have been arguing about his competency since February 2019, when the Arkansas Supreme Court granted Segerstrom a hearing, at which he can present evidence and testimony in his favor, to determine whether Segerstrom is mentally competent to be resentenced.

In June 2019, Segerstrom's lawyers sought another mental exam, again claiming their client wasn't fit to proceed. Lindsay granted that motion.

In January 2020, a psychologist at the State Hospital found Segerstrom suffered from schizophrenia and antisocial personality disorder. The report said Segerstrom understood the legal proceedings against him but lacked the capacity to effectively assist in his defense.

Segerstrom was released from the State Hospital in February 2021 after another doctor found him fit to proceed.

Lindsay held another competency hearing in January, which included testimony from three doctors who examined Segerstrom, about whether Segerstrom is too mentally ill to participate in his resentencing or whether he's just being manipulative and malingering -- a term for faking symptoms.

Lindsay closed that hearing without ruling. He asked the lawyers to submit briefs and said he'd study those and issue his ruling later.

Lindsay filed an order Monday finding Segerstrom competent and asked the sides to agree on a date for resentencing before a jury.

"The court finds that the vast majority of the professionals who have observed the defendant since he was in first grade have found him competent," Lindsay wrote. "That the defendant, having been incarcerated since 1986, has had plenty of time to learn from 'jail house lawyers' to mention such things as the United Nations, the Illuminati and profess to having hallucinations when his competency is in question."

Lindsay said Segerstrom has long used malingering and bad behavior to get what makes him happy in prison, such as being housed in special program units, certain foods or getting out of work. And, Lindsay noted, Segerstrom's feigning of incompetency has only gotten worse since he was first found to be incompetent and sent to the State Hospital.

"The court finds that the defendant's behavior has increased to the point that he knows what to do to pass a malingering test, and to act like he has a mental defect," Lindsay wrote.

Lindsay in 2017 denied Segerstrom's motion for a sentencing hearing, saying a hearing wasn't required because the state law applied retroactively.

Because Segerstrom was given credit at his original sentencing for 11 months of jail time served, he became immediately eligible to seek parole, which was denied.

The Arkansas Supreme Court ruled in February 2019 the state law addressing minors who kill doesn't apply retroactively to Segerstrom's case. The court ruled he has to be allowed a sentencing hearing before a judge or jury at which he can present evidence and testimony in his favor. The sentencing range now is 10 to 40 years or life.