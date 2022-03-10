Corps of Engineers sets land acquisition workshop

BENTONVILLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host a drop-in, public workshop to discuss the process for the government to acquire land frequently inundated by Beaver Lake during normal lake elevations.

The workshop will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Four Points by Sheraton, 211 S.E. Walton Blvd., in Bentonville. The public also will be able to provide comments about the draft environmental assessment, according to a news release.

The Flood Control Act of 1954 authorized construction of Beaver Lake for the purposes of flood control and hydroelectric power production. Subsequent legislation added recreation as an authorized public purpose, and there are several environmental and land use statutes that also apply to operations at the lake, according to the release.

A real estate design memorandum was developed prior to construction that identified land and interests necessary for the operation, maintenance and control of the reservoir. The methods and technology used at the time to identify and purchase these lands left several frequently inundated areas in private ownership. As a result, the federal government boundary around Beaver Lake is uneven and at varying elevations, according to the release.

The Corps of Engineers is reviewing site-specific data at areas around the reservoir, the White River and War Eagle Creek where water routinely inundates privately owned property at the seasonal conservation pool or flood pool, according to the release.

The Corps of Engineers estimates about 500 landowners are impacted. The acquisition of affected land is expected to take several years, contingent on available funding.

For more info

Public input may be provided at the workshop or at any time during the public comment period. The draft environmental assessment will be posted on the Beaver Lake land acquisition webpage. The public comment period will run from Wednesday through April 15. Comments may be submitted via mail, email or fax with attention to: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock District, Real Estate Division, ATTN: Chief, Acquisition Branch, P.O. Box 867, Little Rock, Ark., 72203 or emailed to CESWL-BeaverLakeAcquisitionPublicComment@usace.army.mil. For more information, visit https://go.usa.gov/xtJgG.