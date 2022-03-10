Covid surge sows panic in Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- As the government in Hong Kong struggles to contain the city's worst covid-19 outbreak ever, some residents have emptied supermarket shelves of vegetables and meat, and some have raided drugstores for pain and fever medication. Many who could afford it have jumped on flights out of the city.

Tens of thousands of new omicron cases are being reported each day, and deaths have surged.

Under pressure from Beijing to eliminate infections, Hong Kong officials have vowed to test all 7.4 million residents. Such an operation would require restricting people's movements, but the government has been ambiguous about whether it would impose a lockdown, and if so, when. Just the possibility of one, however, set off the run on groceries and other supplies.

"I've been here most of my life, through everything, and it's never come to something like the panic I've seen by the public," said Allan Zeman, 72, a property developer and an adviser to Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam.

The city's fatality rate from the virus is currently among the world's highest, at three per 100,000 residents.

Hong Kong has doubled down on a strategy of isolating every case found, regardless of severity and symptoms, and imposing quarantine orders on people deemed close contacts, despite a shortage of facilities and workers. Rising infections, as well as the government's measures, have already overwhelmed hospitals, morgues, ambulance services and quarantine facilities, and forced understaffed post offices, banks and even prisons to cut back on services.

Residents have expressed alarm at the government's approach to children who test positive for the coronavirus. The city erupted in an outcry two weeks ago after health workers took an infected 11-month-old girl from her parents and isolated her in a hospital. One parent is typically allowed to accompany a child, but the hospitals are too crowded, with hundreds of children stuck in covid-19 isolation wards. Officials later said they would organize video chats to allow hospitalized children to stay in touch with their family members.

Late last month, the government said it would bring forward the summer holiday to start in March and April, around four months earlier than usual. Officials said they planned to use schools to conduct mass testing and isolation of the sick.

Hong Kong now has some of the strictest travel restrictions. The restrictions have driven the largest exodus of residents since the early days of the pandemic in 2020, with more than 70,000 net departures last month, according to data from the Immigration Department.

Mannings, one of Hong Kong's best-known drugstore chains, has had to temporarily close dozens of its stores. Various pain medications and covid-19 testing kits, according to its website, are out of stock. Some other drugstores in the city are out of sanitary napkins and tampons.

ParknShop, a supermarket chain, has limited individual purchases of canned food, toilet paper and medicine. At Wellcome, another supermarket chain, employees put little notes on shelves asking patrons not to hoard vegetables, meat and eggs.