Danger of war

Many of us who are old enough to have grown up during the Cold War (1945-1991) following World War II are alarmed by the matter-of-fact attitude many take with the notion that the U.S. should initiate a "no-fly" zone over Ukraine. We, like all normal, civilized human beings worldwide, are horrified by the indefensible, unjustified, violent, inhumane invasion of Ukraine.

However, to ignore the fact that Russia still possesses enough nuclear weapons to destroy our country with a single massive nuclear attack would be the ultimate "head buried in the sand" moment.

When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, the number of nuclear weapons Russia possessed (over 20,000) dropped dramatically. Nonetheless, according to the Arms Control Association, Russia today still has over 6,500 nuclear bombs, and of those there are "1,458 strategic warheads deployed on 527 intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and strategic bombers." Each one of Russia's 11 nuclear armed submarines can launch over 10 ballistic missiles, and each of those missiles can release several individually targeted nuclear warheads (Multiple Independent Re-entry Vehicle).

Thus, within a matter of minutes, an all-out Russian nuclear attack could possibly destroy every military base, industrial center, and major city in the United States, along with the national electricity grid and all water, petroleum, and transportation systems.

The U.S. Census Bureau population chart of U.S. cities reveals that there are more than 700 U.S. cities with populations over 50,000. Little Rock has a population of around 200,000. Picture downtown Little Rock reduced to a massive crater, and the surrounding area for miles around left with tornado-like destruction, lethal radiation levels which last for decades, and a instant death toll in the tens of thousands. Picture that scene in literally hundreds of American cities.

Unfortunately, the best defense against this threat, developed during the Cold War, was aptly named MAD (Mutual Assured Destruction): We possessed an equal nuclear arms capability and would obliterate the Soviet Union if it was foolish enough to launch a nuclear attack against the United States. The weapons and defenses against them have since been upgraded, but nuclear weapons parity between Russia and the United States still exists with both sides still facing possible obliteration by the other. Both sides would obviously lose in a nuclear exchange, as well as destroying the Earth as we know it.

Incidentally, there are seven other nations armed with dozens, and in some cases, hundreds of nuclear weapons. Humankind has indeed truly gone mad.

So, to ignore the depressing fact that the threat of nuclear war is a factor in the complex political equation of the Ukraine war is to deny reality. A possible nightmare scenario: The U.S. orders a no-fly zone over Ukraine, shoots down Russian warplanes, and Vladimir Putin declares war on NATO. The military forces of the U.S. and our allies then push Russia into a corner, and a desperate Putin launches a nuclear attack. We respond, and the world is toast.

Is that scenario any more unthinkable than the ruthless, ex-communist secret agent Putin invading innocent Ukraine?

As Florida Sen. Marco Rubio said on the news broadcast "This Week" on Sunday, starting a no-fly zone over Ukraine would mean "the beginning of World War III." Pray that the Ukraine war doesn't spill over into the NATO nations, forcing the United States to take part in a war with Russia.

Also pray that the valiant people of Ukraine are able, with the help of the people of the free world, to repulse the Russian onslaught, and that the citizens of Russia become aware of their leader's treachery and depose the dictator Putin.

David Wilson lives in Fayetteville.