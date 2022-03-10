Drive-through closed

Before the Cold War ended, and before the Soviet Union imploded, the news types were all atwitter when Moscow got its first McDonald's fast-food joint in Pushkin Square. It was January 1990, and tens of thousands of people flocked to the restaurant.

One estimate said it served 30,000 people in the first day. Thirty thousand! That's a lot of fries.

McDonald's spread quickly, and so did democracy. Correlation doesn't always mean causation, but it was fun for the Western commentariat. Thomas Friedman came up with the Golden Arches Theory of Conflict Prevention in 1996. To sum up his theory in a few words: No two nations that sold Big Macs had ever gone to war.

People who have access to McDonald's, he said, "don't like to fight wars. They like to wait in line for burgers." And "countries with middle classes large enough to sustain a McDonald's have reached a level of prosperity and global integration that makes warmongering risky and unpalatable to its people."

Brilliant!

It stood for a few months until the Kosovo War. After that, India/Pakistan. Then the invasion of Georgia by Russia. Now this invasion of Ukraine.

Maybe Mr. Friedman was trying to make more of a point than an actual economic law. It's true: Free peoples usually don't go to war with each other. Free peoples have to be pushed into war, almost dared into it, when no other option seems reasonable.

Speaking of war, dispatches from the front say McDonald's has shut down its 850 restaurants in Russia. PepsiCo and Coca-Cola have suspended operations. Starbucks has joined them.

This is important. Those of us in the West should acknowledge it.

McDonald's says it will continue to pay its 62,000 workers in Russia, even while its stores are shuttered. So this isn't a cheap decision on behalf of the company. But this action, by all these companies, means more than the unavailability of a burger or cup of coffee.

The Russian people are spoon-fed information from the Kremlin, and it's difficult to find news in that country that the government hasn't already approved. It can arrest and convict a reporter for stating the obvious.

The New York Times published an article about Vladimir Putin's recent meeting with some civilian pilots, in which one asked the president: "We all support your actions, the special military operation that is proceeding there. We know that civilians do not suffer, but please reassure us what is at the end of this path."

That's the kind of question that's allowed of Mr. Putin. And he responded as always: with a list of grievances against Ukraine. (When did we stop saying "the" Ukraine?) From The Times: "To spend several days watching news broadcasts on the main state channels, as well as surveying state-controlled newspapers, is to witness the extent of the Kremlin's efforts to sanitize its war with the Orwellian term 'special military operation'--and to make all news coverage align with that message."

There is a law in Russia that the media can't use the words "war" or "invasion" to describe what's happening in Ukraine. You can get 15 behind bars for the crime of accurate reporting. Don't look for a First Amendment in that country's constitution.

Instead, the media in Russia refer to those running Ukraine as Nazis, and use actual World War II footage of Nazis frequently enough to hammer home the comparison.

They don't show dead Ukrainian civilians. Or kids in hospitals. Or blown-up schools.

So it's no wonder why polls and surveys show that the majority of Russians are behind Mr. Putin and his aggression. Why, he's just finishing up WWII. And defending his poor country, doncha know.

But a Russian who goes to get his morning coffee might express wonder if his local Starbucks is closed. And be concerned as to why he can't get a Coke at the grocery. And start asking around when the lights are out at McDonald's.

Why would these companies give up so much money? Why do they think the actions of the Russian government necessitate it? What do they know that perhaps the state media isn't telling the Russian people?

These are questions that folks in Russia might ask more often when they can't get fries with that. And--who knows?--they might accidentally fall into the right answers.