Dumas Bobcats look to finally grab a title





DUMAS -- On Larry Harris' desk inside the Dumas High School arena are recent district and region championship trophies the Bobcats have won in boys basketball.

Somewhere, the program's eighth-year head coach will have to make room for another trophy -- it will either read "state champion" or "state runner-up."

Harris' Bobcats (28-3) are playing in the 3A title game, the school's first state final in 13 years and going for their first championship since Van Holt's teams won back-to-back crowns in 1993-94.

"I'm trying to get a title like him," Harris, 45, said of his mentor, who later coached at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. "He's won four. I just want one."

Tipoff against Osceola (28-4) -- the team that eliminated Dumas 68-62 in the first round last year -- is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Saturday at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs, following the 3A girls final.

"We're not going to say we want payback. We just want to win a state championship," Harris said.

Sophomore guard/forward Tommy Reddick said the Bobcats won't look at the Seminoles differently from any other opponent.

"They want to win the state championship, and we want to win the state championship," he said. "We're going out there to play hard and leave it all out there. It's the last game of the season. We don't want it to end no other way than with a 'W.'"

Dumas punched its ticket to the Spa City by knocking off archrival McGehee for the fourth time in five meetings this season. Tommy Reddick scored 21 points and his junior brother Mike Reddick had 17 in the Bobcats' 64-56 win over the Owls on Monday in Harrison.

"It doesn't get any easier, especially every time you're playing, because it could be our last game and it could be their last game," Tommy Reddick said. "Going out there and playing hard is the main objective."

A third brother, freshman Billy Reddick, is on the team as well, making championship weekend a family affair.

"It's a special opportunity," Mike Reddick said. "Most people don't even get a chance to have that."

Mike Reddick leads the Bobcats with 22 points per game and Tommy Reddick is second on the team with 16 per game. Post players Joseph Jones and Kavion Beavers, as well as guards Braylon Haynes, Derrick Lee and Guillermo Petty, are regular contributors for the Bobcats.

ROAD TO HOT SPRINGS

A five-point trip in the final moments of the 3A Region 3 championship at home against Drew Central set Dumas on course for its state run.

Tommy Reddick completed a 3-point play with 0.6 second left to give Dumas a 40-39 win.

"It let us go into state as a 1-seed, showing them that we weren't finished," he said.

Harris said he's still on "cloud nine" after the state semifinal win.

"It was tough because, what was in the back of mind was that we played them four times last year," he said. "We beat them three times -- we beat them twice in the regular season, beat them in the district championship, then lost by 1 in the regional championship, which put us in a bracket to face Osceola first."

But last week in Harrison, Dumas toppled Jacksonville Lighthouse Charter School 44-29 and Walnut Ridge 61-51 before eliminating McGehee.

Osceola, which went 14-2 in Conference 3A-3, didn't endure the same drama Dumas did in its region final. The Seminoles won four of their six region and state tourney games by double digits, with a 49-44 state first-round win over Paris its closest call.

The Seminoles then beat Central Arkansas Christian 83-66 and Elkins 56-42.

CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

Dumas and Osceola were among the most dominant basketball teams of the late 1970s in Arkansas. Osceola won Class AAA crowns in 1977 and 1979, with Dumas winning AAA and overall titles in 1978.

The Bobcats added AAA titles in 1987, 1993 and 1994. The Seminoles pulled off their own back-to-back feat in 2001-02 and was declared 3A co-champions with Rivercrest in 2020 when their title game was canceled due to covid-19.

TICKET INFO

Tickets for Friday's and Saturday's championship games will go on sale today and are sold by session. (The 3A girls final at 11:30 a.m. Saturday and 3A boys final make up the early session.) Finals tickets are $8 each for general admission and are only available at ahsaa.org/tickets.





Sophomore Tommy Reddick (4) works on a drill during Dumas basketball practice Wednesday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)





