Elkins man arrested after domestic argument ends in shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- An Elkins man was arrested after police say he shot his father in the chest with a shotgun during an argument Friday night.

Jake Strode, 23, of 6451 Madison County 6041 in Elkins, was arrested Friday in connection with battery. Strode is being held in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

A Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy was sent to 21841 Raven Road in Elkins around 8:30 p.m. Friday on a report of a shooting. According to a report, Jason Strode, 47, was shot in the chest and taken by helicopter to Washington Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Sylvia Strode, Jason Strode's wife, told the deputy her husband and her son, Jake Strode, had gotten into an argument in the kitchen of the home about Jake Strode being rude to her, according to the report. She said the men went into Jake Strode's bedroom and continued to argue.

According to the report, Sylvia Strode told the deputy she was cleaning the kitchen when she heard a gunshot and saw her husband run out of the bedroom saying Jake Strode had shot him and she should get out of the house.

Sylvia Strode told the deputy she ran across the street to a neighbor's house and Jason Strode also made his way to the neighbor's house, where they waited for police and medical assistance.

Jake Strode agreed to be interviewed, according to the report, and told the deputy the argument wasn't physical but he felt like it would be and his life was being threatened because his father told him he "was going to f*** him up." Jake Strode told the deputy he loaded a shell in his .410 shotgun and shot his father before leaving the house, according to the report.

Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell said Wednesday that Jason Strode has refused to speak with investigators about the incident.