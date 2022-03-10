Far from satisfied

TAMPA, Fla. -- After a shaky 0-3 start in SEC play, the Arkansas men's basketball team won 14 of 16 games to close the regular season to assure itself of an NCAA Tournament at-large bid.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm and NCAA.com's Andy Katz all project the Razorbacks as a No. 4 seed.

Considering the University of Arkansas (24-7, 13-5) finished fourth in the SEC regular-season standings, winning this week's SEC Tournament in Amalie Arena might not be enough to move the Razorbacks up in the NCAA Tournament seeding in the eyes of the selection committee.

Maybe one spot.

So what are the No. 15-ranked Razorbacks playing for when they take the court for a Friday afternoon quarterfinal game?

"Until I hear our name on Selection Sunday, I don't trust anything," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said.

Musselman was joking. He knows the Razorbacks are an NCAA Tournament lock even if they lose their SEC Tournament opener. But few coaches take losing harder than Musselman.

Arkansas also was assured of an NCAA Tournament bid going into last year's SEC Tournament by virtue of winning its final 11 conference regular-season games.

But after LSU beat Arkansas 78-71 in the SEC Tournament semifinals in Nashville, Tenn., Musselman looked and sounded as if the Razorbacks had lost at the Final Four.

Musselman was fine the next day when the NCAA Tournament field was announced with Arkansas as a No. 4 seed. But in the immediate aftermath of the SEC Tournament loss, the pain he felt was obvious.

"As long as they're going to keep a scoreboard up down there in Tampa, and we're not out there just hooping, then as a competitor you want to go win," Musselman said. "I promise you there will be one thing on my mind Friday, and that's 'How do we win the freaking game?'

"That'll probably be the only thing on my mind."

The Razorbacks ended the regular season with a 78-74 loss at Tennessee.

"We still feel like we've got something to prove," Arkansas senior guard JD Notae said. "We want to go down there and win the SEC Tournament.

"So that's a big-time challenge for us to just go down there and prove ourselves again."

Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams, speaking on the "Paul Finebaum Show," said the Razorbacks are happy with how they turned their season around, but far from satisfied.

"We're still hungry," Williams said. "We still want more.

"We feel like we have a super high ceiling and we're just going to try to continue to get better and keep on fighting throughout the rest of this season."

Virtually every NCAA Tournament projection has six SEC teams in the field with Arkansas, regular-season champion and No. 4 Auburn (27-4, 15-3), No. 5 Kentucky (25-6, 14-4), No. 9 Tennessee (23-7, 14-4), LSU (21-10, 9-9) and Alabama (19-12, 9-9).

Florida (19-12, 9-9) and Texas A&M (20-11, 9-9), who face each other today with the winner advancing to take on Auburn, are likely competing to play their way into the NCAA Tournament.

"There's not another 8-9 game in college basketball anywhere near the caliber of the 8-9 game between A&M and Florida," Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said, referring to the tournament seeding for the Aggies and Gators. "Not even close.

"Both of these teams are probably a win or two away from being in the [NCAA] Tournament, particularly a win against us. So they'll both be playing with their hair on fire, whichever one gets there."

Kentucky Coach John Calipari said teams like Florida and Texas A&M shouldn't have to do extra work this week to earn an NCAA Tournament bid.

"This is the best league in the country," Calipari said last week. "Why aren't we talking about eight teams of ours in [the NCAA Tournament]?

"What I hope is they separate the top four of us. And we're all in the Final Four."

Calipari said he expects two of the top four SEC teams -- Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee -- to be put in the same region.

"So only two of us can advance [to the Final Four]," he said. "But if we're all spread out, we could have four teams in."

Pearl is in his 14th season as an SEC coach -- eight at Auburn after six at Tennessee.

"I think there are six locks, and there's the potential for seven or eight teams to be able to get in," Pearl said when asked how many NCAA Tournament bids there should be for SEC teams. "This is the best the league has been since I've been in the league."

Florida beat Auburn 63-62 at home, but missed on an opportunity for another notable victory when Kentucky won 71-63 in Gainesville, Fla., to close the regular season.

Calipari said losing to Kentucky shouldn't be a negative for the Gators' NCAA Tournament hopes.

"Why should they have to beat us to get in?" Calipari said. "I think that's a bunch of crap."

Kentucky has 31 SEC Tournament titles, most recently winning in 2018. The rest of the SEC teams have combined for 29 titles.

Auburn won its second SEC Tournament title in 2019 after winning its first in 1985. The Tigers never have won SEC Tournament and regular-season championships the same season.

"It would be historic if we did that," Auburn sophomore center Walker Kessler said. "So it would mean a lot to us as a team. I feel like we're more than ready."

Arkansas won its lone SEC Tournament championship in 2000.

"We want to shock the world," Williams told Finebaum. "We want to continue to do things for this program, for this state. We want to continue to do good for our teammate that's next to us.

"We want to go into every game thinking we're going to win and with the confidence in each other that we're going to play good."

To win a second SEC Tournament title, based on seeding Arkansas will need to beat LSU, Auburn and either Kentucky or Tennessee.

But that gauntlet sounds a lot like the Razorbacks' schedule the past four weeks.

In Arkansas' final eight regular-season games, the Razorbacks beat Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU at home, beat Florida on the road and lost at Alabama and Tennessee by a combined five points.

"We put ourselves in a position where we had to play as good as anybody in the country with the way the schedule laid out," Musselman said. "That was about as hard of a stretch as anybody possibly could have."

How the Razorbacks handled that stretch made them an NCAA Tournament team.

At a glance

At Amalie Arena, Tampa, Fla.

All times Central

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

FIRST ROUND

No. 12 Missouri 72, No. 13 Ole Miss 60

No. 11 Vanderbilt 86, No. 14 Georgia 51

TODAY’S GAMES

SECOND ROUND

GAME 3 No. 8 Texas A&M vs. No. 9 Florida, 11 a.m. (SECN)

GAME 4 No. 5 LSU vs. Missouri, 30 minutes after Game 3 (SECN)

GAME 5 No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Miss. St., 5 p.m. (SECN)

GAME 6 No. 6 Alabama vs. Vanderbilt, 30 minutes after Game 5 (SECN)

FRIDAY’S GAMES

QUARTERFINALS

GAME 7 No. 1 Auburn vs. Game 3 winner, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

GAME 8 No. 4 Arkansas vs. Game 4 winner, 30 minutes after Game 7 (ESPN)

GAME 9 No. 2 Tennessee vs. Game 5 winner, 5 p.m. (SECN)

GAME 10 No. 3 Kentucky vs. Game 6 winner, 30 minutes after Game 9 (SECN)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

SEMIFINALS

GAME 11 Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, noon (ESPN)

GAME 12 Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 30 minutes after Game 11 (ESPN)

SUNDAY’S GAME

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Semifinal winners, noon (ESPN)



