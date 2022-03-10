Fayetteville man arrested after shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man was arrested Tuesday after police say he fired five shots at another man after an argument over a woman.

Hunter Lee Krebs, 18, of 2651 W. Valley Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle. Krebs was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

An officer was called to 307 S. Block Ave. around 4 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting. According to a police report, when the officer arrived William Davis told him his brother, Samuel Moog, and Krebs had gotten into an altercation over the way Krebs was treating a woman. Davis told police Krebs got into a red Ford Mustang and fired five shots from the car as he was leaving. No one was injured in the incident.

Police found Krebs at his home on West Valley Drive and interviewed him along with his girlfriend, identified as Daniell Therrien. Therrien told police she saw Krebs fire the weapon and when they arrived at the West Valley Drive home Krebs told her to lie about what had happened.

Based on the interviews of all of the people involved in the incident Krebs was arrested.