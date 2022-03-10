Police beat: Felon had gun, NLR police say

Felon had gun, NLR police say

North Little Rock police arrested a man early Wednesday who they say was a felon with a gun, according to an arrest report.

Shortly after 4 a.m., an officer responding to a report of a disturbance encountered Christopher Jefferson, 38, of North Little Rock, standing in a parking lot near a vehicle with the driver's side door open.

The officer reported seeing the grip of a handgun on the floor of the vehicle, and said that Jefferson smelled of marijuana, had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

Police learned that Jefferson is a felon and cannot legally own a firearm, which led to his arrest. He is charged with possession of a firearm by a certain person, a felony, and public intoxication, a misdemeanor.