Filling Toney’s spot perplexing

TAMPA, Fla. -- University of Arkansas guard Au'Diese Toney traveled with the team for this week's SEC Tournament, but whether he plays is a different matter.

Toney, a 6-6 senior transfer from Pittsburgh who has started 27 of 30 games and is averaging 31.4 minutes per game, might not be available as he continues to recover from a right ankle injury he suffered late in Arkansas' 77-76 victory over LSU last Wednesday.

Toney, who had 18 points in 39 minutes against LSU, didn't start the regular-season finale last Saturday when Tennessee beat the Razorbacks 78-74.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said Tuesday that Toney has not practiced and is wearing a boot on his right foot.

"He's still a ways off," Musselman said.

Musselman understandably wants to make sure Toney is as healthy as possible for the NCAA Tournament. He's averaging 10.3 points and 5.4 rebounds and is Arkansas' best perimeter defender.

Musselman said Toney has gotten work on a stationary bike in the hopes he can maintain his conditioning.

"Because if and when he's ready to play, at that point we want him to still be in the right physical condition," Musselman said.

Musselman laughed when asked on a Zoom conference who he's planning to start if Toney misses the Razorbacks' SEC Tournament opener on Friday.

"I don't know what I'm going to do, but I do know I'm not telling you guys," Musselman said.

If Musselman reveals a starter to the media, that means Arkansas' opponent will know.

Regardless of who starts, the Razorbacks figure to go with the seven players who have been part of their primary rotation along with Toney.

Sophomore guard Davonte Davis, the Razorbacks' sixth man for several games, started in Toney's place at Tennessee. But Musselman has indicated he'll switch up the lineup considering the Volunteers jumped out to a 44-20 lead in the first half.

If Musselman wants to go with a smaller, quicker lineup, he could start 5-7 senior guard Chris Lykes.

For a bigger, more physical lineup, 6-7 junior forward Kamani Johnson could start.

Lykes and Johnson both played well off the bench at Tennessee.

Lykes, a graduate transfer from Miami, had 15 points, 3 assists and 3 steals. Johnson, a transfer from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, had 6 points, 8 rebounds and 2 steals.

"We needed those guys to play good without Au'Diese," Musselman said. "I think both of their confidence is good, their body language was phenomenal in practice [Monday] and they're re-energized, like any player is when he plays well.

"Kamani has done a good job with the minutes he's been given throughout the course of the year. Chris has had some peaks and valleys, and certainly I thought his Tennessee game was his best all-around game -- offensively, defensively -- and we need Chris to play with great confidence, because he is a really dynamic player."

Four players who figure to continue starting are senior guards JD Notae and Stanley Umude, sophomore forward Jaylin Williams and senior forward Trey Wade.

"We do have three units that we've been working with [in practice]," Musselman said. "We've taken seven guys at one end, and we're putting different rotations with them.

"Whoever starts, we're going to have that seven guys that you know who [they are]. If Au'Diese can't play, they've all got to know different positions.

"Quite frankly [Monday], we had some guys playing some positions that they have not played in the past. So we might have a team that's a little bit smaller than what we've played, and we might have a team that's a lot bigger than even with Au'Diese in there as well that we'll tinker with.

"We probably really won't talk to the team about who we start until [today's] practice, to be honest."

Musselman said he didn't know until shortly before tipoff against Tennessee that Toney wouldn't be available.

"I thought he was going to be able to play five to seven minutes each half, and that was not the case," Musselman said. "[The ankle] was bothering him too much."

Musselman said not having Toney "drastically changes who we are from a rebound perspective and from a defense perspective."

Toney missed his first game of the season.

"If he can play [Friday], that's great news," Musselman said. "He obviously starts at the off-guard spot for us."

If Toney can't play, the Razorbacks will have a different starting lineup for a second consecutive game.