First Arkansan appointed as director of the Clinton Presidential Library

The National Archives and Records Administration has appointed a new director for the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum in Little Rock.

W. Jay Barth of Little Rock will become the third director in the library's history -- and the first one from Arkansas.

Barth, 55, has been working as the chief education officer for the city of Little Rock.

"I was feeling a grand desire to get back to civic education and civic engagement work," said Barth. "I do think the presidential library system provides this opportunity to really inform folks of all ages about the democratic institutions and their role as citizens."

In a message on Twitter after the announcement Wednesday, Barth said: "Civic education & engagement work has been the through line across my life. Am thrilled to return to them as director of @WJCLibrary. Beyond sad to leave my friends @CityLittleRock and the dozens of partners from whom I've learned much the last 2+ years."

Former President Bill Clinton said he was pleased that Barth will serve as the next library director.

"He brings with him a commitment to promoting civic engagement, one of the guiding principles of the Clinton Foundation," said the former president. "I'm proud of what my presidential library has achieved during the first 18 years, and I know it is in good hands with Jay at the helm."

The first director of the Clinton Presidential Library was David Alsobrook, who previously served as director of the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library in Texas and oversaw the move of Clinton's presidential materials from the White House to a temporary facility in Little Rock. He was director of the Clinton library from 2004 to 2007.

The second director of the Clinton library, Terri Garner, came to Little Rock in 2007 from Maine, where she was executive director of the Bangor Museum and Center for History. She is retiring from her job at the Clinton Presidential Library.

"We are deeply grateful for Terri Garner's dedicated service over the last 15 years as we have benefited greatly from her thoughtful leadership and expertise," said Stephanie S. Streett, executive director of the Clinton Foundation. "We are thrilled that Dr. Jay Barth will join the CPC as the new director of the Clinton Presidential Library and look forward to a strong and meaningful partnership as we move into this next chapter. Jay brings unique educational experiences and a strong track record of civic engagement to his position and we are enthusiastic about welcoming him to our CPC family."

Victoria M. DeFrancesco Soto, dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, also welcomed Barth as the new library director.

"Dr. Barth was a member of the Clinton School's inaugural faculty, and through the years has remained involved with the school's community engagement efforts and field service projects," she said. "He is an excellent choice to lead the Clinton Library and we are thrilled to continue working with him in his new role."

Barth's appointment will be effective as of Sunday, according to a news release from the National Archives. Barth said he will start work at the library on Monday.

Barth brings to this position nearly three decades of experience teaching and researching various aspects of American politics, along with work enhancing civic engagement programming in higher education settings, according to the news release.

In addition to his 26 years as a faculty member at Hendrix College in Conway, Barth was a member of the inaugural faculty for the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service and has taught at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law, according to the release.

Barth received a bachelor's degree in American Studies from Hendrix College and a master's degree and a doctorate in political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

"As a member of the Department of Politics at Hendrix from 1994 through 2019, he focused on developing and implementing programs to enhance interdisciplinarity and engaged learning," according to the college's May 2020 commencement program, at which Barth was the keynote speaker.

Barth is now the M.E. and Ima Graves Peace Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Politics at Hendrix College.

Since taking emeritus status at Hendrix in late 2019, Barth has been the chief education officer for the city of Little Rock. In that position, he focused on implementing the community-schools model in collaboration with the Little Rock School District.

Four Little Rock elementary schools -- Chicot, Stephens, Washington and Watson -- are designated "community schools." The community-school model, found in cities across the country, uses a network of partnerships to provide services -- such as after-school care, food pantries, clothes closets, health care and adult training -- to meet the needs of not only students but also their families as a way to generate student success.

Barth said it was a hard decision to leave that job.

"Obviously, this job came along, and some folks told me it was available," said Barth. "Then it was a lot of pondering on my part about whether the timing was right for me to pursue it. I very much love my job at the city. And I've really enjoyed the opportunity to develop the community-schools initiative in Little Rock and work with some fantastic partners."

Barth said that work will continue whether he's employed by the city or not.

"It's a lot of people doing that work," he said. "It takes a lot of different partners to be a part of that. I have little doubt that that work is going to continue to pay off and folks are going to see the benefits of it."

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. appointed Dionne Jackson, the city's chief equity officer, to serve as interim chief education officer.

Barth's academic research focused on the politics of the South, state government and politics, LGBTQ politics, political communication (particularly radio advertising), and the achievement gap in Arkansas, according to his commencement program biography. He co-wrote (with the late Diane D. Blair) the second edition of "Arkansas Politics and Government: Do the People Rule?" in 2005. He has won numerous academic honors.

From 2012 to 2019, Barth was a member of the Arkansas Board of Education. He was chairman for two years.

Barth also has chaired several nonprofit boards and currently serves as vice-chair of the Downtown Little Rock Community Development Corporation and as a board member of the Central Arkansas Water Board of Commissioners, the ACLU of Arkansas and Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

The Clinton Presidential Library is one of 15 presidential libraries in the presidential library system administered by the National Archives. Presidential libraries promote understanding of the presidency and the American experience. They preserve and provide access to historical materials, support research, and create interactive programs and exhibits that educate and inspire, according to the news release. The Clinton Presidential Library and Museum is supported in part by the Clinton Foundation, a 501(c)(3), nonprofit organization that provides financial support, staffing, marketing, program and creative resources.