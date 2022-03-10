Fourth Arkansas tornado confirmed from Sunday night storms





The National Weather Service has confirmed a fourth tornado from Sunday's overnight storms in Arkansas.

"A survey team confirmed EF-1 tornado damage northwest of Star City (Lincoln County) that occurred during the early morning hours Monday," according to a Twitter post late Wednesday from the National Weather Service office in North Little Rock.

EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale indicates winds of 86 to 110 mph, which can cause "moderate damage."

The weather service has also confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes -- north of Dover in Pope County and southwest of DeWitt in Arkansas County -- and an EF-2 tornado from Sunday's storms. The EF-2 tornado, with estimated winds of 120 mph, went through parts of Izard and Sharp counties.

Jeremy Simmons, director of emergency management in Lincoln County, said he received no calls regarding damage or injuries from the tornado there.

Chuck Rickard, a meteorologist with the the National Weather Service in North Little Rock, said surveys of storm damage from Sunday night are pretty much over, but if additional calls come in from county officials who've discovered more damage, the teams may head back out into the field.

A cold front is forecast to move through Arkansas on Friday, bringing snow but no storms.

"Wintry precipitation, in the form of mainly accumulating snow, is expected for northwestern and northern Arkansas, as well as the higher terrain of the Ozark and Ouachita mountains late Friday morning through the afternoon," according to the weather service.

"Accumulations of a couple to few inches (with locally greater amounts) will be possible across the northwestern half of the state, with up to a few tenths to near an inch over central and eastern Arkansas, resulting in some minor travel impacts," according to the weather service.

Dangerous cold air will be in place across the state late Friday night into Saturday morning, with temperatures in the teens to low 20s, and wind chill values in the single digits to near zero across the north and northwest, according to the weather service.

Wind chills may be in the teens across the central and southern parts of Arkansas.



