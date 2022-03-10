Gentry’s Wild Wilderness Drive-Through Safari closed to public





GENTRY -- The Wild Wilderness Drive-Through Safari has closed to the public, according to a message on its website.

"Consideration of several business factors affecting the operations of the Safari resulted in this decision," the statement reads. "We have greatly enjoyed providing a fun and educational experience and appreciate the support of our many friends and visitors since the 1970s."

A recorded phone message also said the site was closed. There was no update on its Facebook page.

The 400-acre safari at 20923 Safari Road is home to a variety of exotic animals. It includes a 4-mile drive-through loop and walk-through areas for interaction with animals.

The Gentry park is a family enterprise tracing its origins to the 1960s, when Ross Wilmoth obtained his first three buffalo. His collection of animals slowly grew. The family began charging admission in 1975. Wilmoth died in 2005, but the family decided to keep the operation going.

The safari has made several additions and improvements in recent years. A pavilion with picnic tables was completed in 2017. Additional restrooms opened in June 2018. Sidewalks emblazoned with images of animals were added in the walk-through area.

A 2014 USA Today article listed it as the fourth-best animal safari in the country, calling it a "must see" for those visiting Arkansas.

The Department of Agriculture filed a complaint in January 2017 accusing the safari of 68 instances in which it had violated regulations from 2012 to 2016. The allegations ranged from 13 cases of failure to provide adequate veterinarian care to 43 instances of animals kept in dirty or otherwise inadequate conditions.

The complaint accused the safari of willfully violating regulations at least six times by failing to have sufficient distance and/or barriers between animals and the public.

The safari eventually agreed to pay a $75,000 fine and close temporarily to settle the complaint. It was closed for about two months starting Jan. 1, 2019.

Some animal-rights activists have complained about conditions at the park. A representative of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called on the government to revoke the safari's license after the department's 2017 complaint was released.



