Get to know: 4-star DT target Kayden McDonald

Arkansas 4-star defensive tackle target Kayden McDonald is expected to arrive around 4:30 pm Friday for an unofficial visit. His birthday is Saturday.

McDonald, 6-3, 325 pounds, of Suwanee, (Ga.) North Gwinnett has more than 30 offers from schools like Arkansas, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Louisville, Oklahoma, Auburn, Texas A&M, Florida State and others.

He was born in Texarkana, Texas, and has a large number of family friends and family members living in the Hope/Nashville and Southwest Arkansas area along with Fayetteville.

His mother, Kristi Green, who’s from Mineral Springs, will accompany him on the visit.

McDonald recorded 95 tackles, 19 sacks, 15 quarterback hurries and 3 deflected passes as a junior. ESPN also rates him the No. 20 defensive tackle and the No. 288 overall prospect in the nation for the 2023 class.

Nickname: K-Bo

Favorite thing about playing defensive tackle: bringing that boom to the quarterback

Coach Deke Adams is: low key and a comedian before a coach

Funniest football moment: playing wide receiver and flipping into the end zone.

If I couldn't play football: I would want to star in: Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe

I'm happiest when: playing football or eating my grandma Eva's Strawberry Cake

My mom is always on me: to clean my bathroom

Favorite NFL player: Lamar Jackson

Favorite music: Lil Baby and Gunna

Must watch TV: Power and All American

Do you love or hate rollercoasters: Love Rollercoasters

How would you spend a million dollars: first buy myself a new truck, then buy my mom a new house and invest in a Wing Spot

What super power would you choose if given the option: ability to fly

My two pet peeves are: turning my room light on when I’m sleeping and when somebody touches my dreads

If you could meet a famous person, who would it be: Lebron James

My hidden talent is: I can cook some fye pancakes and play golf

Your favorite fast food chain and why: if you live in Georgia, Chick-fil-A or Waffle House gotta be tops. That’s law. That Deluxe Chicken Sandwich and Mac-n-Cheese

I will never ever eat: pig tails

Favorite junk food: pizza and wings

My favorite sweet tooth carving is: Zaxby’s Macadamia cookies

Strangest thing I’ve ever eaten: squirrel when I was a little kid

My dream date is: Zendaya

I’m terrified of: all big dogs

Hobbies: playing video games, basketball and Top Golf

The one thing I could not live without is: my phone and Lucky Charms cereal

Role model and why: I would say my mom, big brother and big sister. He’s (brother) been through a lot, every time he faced adversity, he just stayed focused and keeps grinding. My big sister, she’s like my mom’s right hand, takes care of me and listens when I need to talk.

Three words to describe me: funny, lovable, friendly

People would be surprised that I: don’t drink sodas



