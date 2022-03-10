Sections
Getting it straight

Today at 3:26 a.m.

The name of Sen. Clarke Tucker, D-Little Rock, was misspelled in an article in Wednesday’s edition about legislators authorizing the transfer of $2 million from the state’s reserves to hire more prosecutors and public defenders to address mounting felony caseloads across the state.

U.S. Attorney Jonathan D. Ross was misidentified in a photo caption that ran with an article in Wednesday's edition about efforts that are underway to combat violent crime in the Helena-West Helena area. Ross' name also was misspelled in an article that ran with the photo.

