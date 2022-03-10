Goodman, Mo., council discusses water hike

GOODMAN, Mo. -- The Goodman City Council collectively agreed to move ahead with a water hike but stopped short of making it official on March 1.

Council member Paula Brodie said the council must pass an ordinance on two readings before the hike becomes effective.

Council members reviewed a water study increase proposal, which had information broken down into different levels and prices.

An approximate $8.53 increase per household, per month, will help the city break even and dig itself out of a $50,000 deficit, said Mayor J.R. Fisher. The city has 489 water users.

Council member Sammie Jo Goodson suggested the hike be implemented in two segments, with the first one only half of that $8.53. That way, it would be more affordable for citizens, and city officials could gauge how much that increase is helping city coffers, she said.

Fisher suggested a $5 hike in an upcoming water cycle, with a $5 hike later in the fall.

During the discussion, Brodie said sewer rates also need to be reviewed. Fisher said the study for sewer rates was not yet finished.

In other business, Steve Wimpey praised Goodman police officers, saying he doesn't know how they go to work each day not knowing what they'll face.

He and his wife want to support them by paying for first aid supplies for their vehicles, he said, and he presented a check for such.

A citizen who spoke at the meeting encouraged the council and mayor to be better recognized in the community by supporting local businesses and letting people know that they represent them in city government.

Another citizen encouraged the council to devote time to reviewing the city's five-year-old comprehensive plan.

In other business, City Council members agreed to:

• Delete former city clerk Georgia Holtz' name from bank accounts.

• Put out a to bid an audit in an effort to eventually provide to a bank for possible street paving funding.

• Discuss the city's comprehensive plan at the next meeting.

• Interview five applicants for the city clerk's position.