Group remembers ‘Bloody Sunday’





Editor's note: This is part three of a three-part series on Selma, Ala.

On Sunday, March 7, 1965, civil-rights foot soldiers met at Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Ala., for holy communion and prayer before their planned march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Led by future Congressman John Lewis and the Rev. Hosea Williams, hundreds marched toward the bridge, on their way to Montgomery, the state capital, not knowing they would be walking into a bloody beatdown that history refers to as "Bloody Sunday."

Their passage through Selma was peaceful, but their 52-mile journey was stopped by white Alabama state troopers who attacked them with billy clubs and tear gas. Seventeen marchers had to be hospitalized while dozens of others were injured. Lewis suffered a fractured skull. But the violent attack was recorded by television cameras, and once the horror was shown around the country, the day's events became a flash point for the civil-rights movement.

Martin Luther King Jr. led Black Americans who were tired of the roadblocks they faced at the ballot box, such as having to know the exact number of jelly beans in a jar or having to recite the entire U.S. Constitution. History recalls that Black Americans faced police dogs, billy clubs, lynchings and other acts of violence and domestic terrorism just to obtain the right to vote.

On Sunday morning, March 6, 2022, the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, led by Executive Director Dushun Scarbrough, attended church service with some of those same foot soldiers, political leaders and activists who made the walk in 1965.

Brown Chapel, where King and civil-rights leaders were headquartered, is where the service usually takes place. But it is under renovation, so the gathering was held at the Selma Community Center.

One notable leader present, who worked closely with King, was Jesse Jackson. Jackson participated in the Selma-to-Montgomery marches in 1965. While older and less mobile, Jackson sat proudly as a living legend and a historic icon while the congregation praised his presence.

"From the front steps of Brown Chapel in Selma to the front steps of the Capitol in Montgomery, determined people marched, pressed their way to make their voices heard and to make their votes count," said the Rev. Leodis Strong as service began. "Fifty-seven years later, the struggle continues. The right to vote is now being met with voter suppression strategies."

The keynote "Bloody Sunday" message came from the Rev. Al Sharpton, president and founder of the National Action Network and host of Politics Nation on MSNBC. Sharpton has often said he has looked to the work of King to make his own impact in the world. Sharpton has been outspoken about the rights of Black Americans with an activism style similar to King's.

"When they built that bridge we are going to cross, Edmund Pettus was one of the leaders of the Ku Klux Klan," said Sharpton. "He was honored that they named that bridge after him, but little did he know that he was going to be known not for the Klan but as the stone that voting rights was built on. His name links the voting rights struggle of the people he tried to lynch and kill."

Harrison, Ark., educator Elizabeth Darden said Harrison has the reputation of being the most racist town in the nation, because, as she put it, a small percentage of people in Harrison had been speaking the wrong dialogue for a very long time.

"We are just helping to shift that narrative," said Darden, who works closely with the Arkansas Martin Luther King Commission in an effort to bring change within her community.

Darden, who brought her 10-year old son Malakai Darden to witness history, said to march the bridge is to bring awareness to situations that are still happening today.

"We have to bring awareness to situations for change to come," she said.

Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said he was thankful that Scarbrough was helping his community.

"Harrison, Ark., is working with the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission to build their image after being labeled as "The Most Racist Town in America" and a "Sundown Town," said Scarbrough. "It has been great working with Harrison since 2012. They're working hard to change this image that has hovered over them for years."

Scarbrough said the Harrison community is embracing Dr. King's legacy of building the "Beloved Community."

"At least over the last 10 to 20 years that I am aware of we have fought a perception about Harrison, Ark., for decades on decades and they have helped us change," said Jackson. "The people of Harrison, Ark., are some of the most loving and welcoming people you'll ever want to meet. If we can get rid of the perception it would be a great thing."

As Sunday service ended, the Arkansas MLK delegates prepared to march to the rally at Edmund Pettus Bridge, roughly a mile away, to join thousands from around the country in the Selma Bridge Crossing. Vice President Kamala Harris, surrounded by her Secret Service detail, revved up the crowd with a speech before the march began.

"We will not let setbacks stop us. We know that honoring the legacy of those who marched ... we continue to push Congress to pass the Federal Voting Rights legislation," said Harris.

Cheers could be heard as Harris encouraged the marchers to "keep fighting" to move the nation forward and reflect on why it matters.

"Those who marched across this bridge, yes, they marched for the freedom to vote, but they also marched for all the rights and freedoms that voting allows," she said. "They marched for economic justice, for social justice, for racial justice and we must do the same."

Hand in hand, arm and arm, Harris, along with Martin Luther King III, the brother of the late John Lewis, the brother of the late George Floyd, the mother of the late Ahmaud Arbery, Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, foot soldiers from 1965, and other dignitaries led the march over the bridge.

Some marchers sang spirituals and "We Shall Overcome" as they made their way.

The crowd was a rainbow of colors. The Arkansas MLK Commission members walked proudly in their purple shirts and MLK banner. Shorter College student Alissa Brown held a photo of King high in the air, and Rev. Joyce Campbell of Pine Bluff was brought to tears as she marched the same steps as her ancestors.

Another organization heard chanting "equity or else," wearing the recognizable colors of the University of Arkansas Pine Bluff's black and gold, were spotted in the sea. Though no relation to the historically black university, the organization identified itself as "Journey for Justice Alliance" of Pine Bluff.

People from all races, colors, creeds, and nationalities walked together in peace in harmony over the horizon on Edmund Pettus Bridge on this Sunday. After the march was over, the crowd was encouraged to go back to their own communities and get active.

"We will keep fighting. We will keep organizing. We will keep shouting," said Harris. "We will keep making good trouble. And we will march on until victory is won."





The Rev. Al Sharpton was the keynote speaker during the Sunday service held at the Selma Community Center before the march. Video online at arkansasonline.com/310sharpton/. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)







United States Vice President Kamala Harris gives a speech before the commemorative "Bloody Sunday" march. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)







Alissa Brown, a student at North Little Rock’s Shorter College, holds a photo of Martin Luther King Jr. during the Selma Bridge Crossing. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Eplunus Colvin)





