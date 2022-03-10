The world in brief: Guatemala increases abortion penalty;Philippines to proceed with Russia deal;Sweden health official set to join WHO;Greece, Turkey leaders to hold talks

Guatemala increases abortion penalty

GUATEMALA CITY -- Guatemalan lawmakers have increased prison sentences for women who have abortions.

As some of Latin America's largest countries -- Mexico, Argentina, Colombia -- have expanded abortion access in the past two years, there remain countries where conservative religious trends continue to hold sway.

Late Tuesday, International Women's Day, Guatemala's Congress passed a "Protection of Life and Family" law that also targeted the LGBTQ community.

On Wednesday, which Guatemala's Congress declared "Life and Family Day," President Alejandro Giammattei said in a speech, "This event is an invitation to unite as Guatemalans to protect life from conception until natural death."

Guatemalan women convicted of terminating their pregnancies can now face sentences up to 10 years that before were a maximum of three. The Congress imposed even heavier penalties for doctors and others who assist women in ending pregnancies.

Abortions are legal only when the life of the mother is at risk.

Lawmakers backing the legislation said the law was necessary because "minority groups in society propose ways of thinking and practices that are incongruous with Christian morality."

Lawmaker Vicenta Geronimo, who voted against the legislation, said it violates human rights, especially of women in rural areas where there isn't a government health infrastructure.

The legislation passed with 101 votes in favor and 8 against.

Philippines to proceed with Russia deal

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine government will proceed with a deal to purchase 17 military transport helicopters from Russia that was signed and partially paid for before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the defense chief said Wednesday.

The $249 million contract to acquire Mi-17 helicopters was signed in November and the Philippines made an initial payment in January, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said.

"We do not see any likelihood of it being scrapped as of this moment," he said.

Under the agreement, the first batch of the multipurpose helicopters is to be delivered by Russia's Sovtechnoexport about 24 months after President Rodrigo Duterte's six-year term ends in June. Asked if Russia's invasion of Ukraine will affect the purchase, Lorenzana told reporters, "Only time will tell."

The helicopters can be used for combat, search and rescue operations and medical evacuations, officials said.

The Philippines voted yes on a U.N. General Assembly resolution that demanded an immediate halt to Moscow's attack on Ukraine and the withdrawal of all Russian troops. It has condemned the invasion and echoed U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's appeal for respect of humanitarian principles to protect civilians and civilian infrastructures in Ukraine.

Swedish health official to join WHO

STOCKHOLM -- The chief epidemiologist who was considered the architect of Sweden's pandemic approach, which avoided lockdowns but saw the Scandinavian country earn one of the world's highest per capita covid-19 death rates, is going to work for the World Health Organization.

The Swedish Public Health Agency said Wednesday that Anders Tegnell will start with the U.N. health agency on Monday. In Geneva, he will work on global coronavirus vaccination efforts, coordinating the activities of WHO, UNICEF and the public-private vaccine organization Gavi.

"For 30 years, I have worked with vaccines and at the same time have always been passionate about international issues," Tegnell said in a statement. "It is still very important that the vaccines reach the countries that have not had the financial conditions to buy their own vaccines."

The government did not impose restrictions that closed down parts of the economy and instead relied on citizens' sense of civic duty to protect the population.

Swedish authorities advised residents to practice social distancing, but schools, bars and restaurants remained open.

Greece, Turkey leaders to hold talks

ATHENS, Greece -- Greece's prime minister accepted an invitation to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Sunday.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis planned to be in Istanbul to meet the spiritual leader of the world's Orthodox Christians, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who is based in Turkey's largest city.

"It's our longstanding position that the door to dialogue must remain open, just as the door to threats must remain closed," Mitsotakis said Wednesday of his scheduled meeting with Erdogan.

Turkey and Greece both belong to NATO. However, a dispute over drilling rights for potential oil and gas deposits in the eastern Mediterranean Sea led to a tense naval standoff in the summer of 2020. Greece has since embarked on a major military modernization program.

But the two countries also cooperate on energy projects, including a newly built pipeline that transports natural gas from Azerbaijan to western Europe. The pipeline, which crosses Turkey and Greece, is part of Europe's effort to reduce dependence on Russian energy.

Women participate in a demonstration marking International Women's Day in downtown Guatemala City, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)



A street artist works on a sketch while women march past him marking International Women's Day in downtown Guatemala City, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)



People watch women participate in a demonstration marking International Women's Day in downtown Guatemala City, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros)

