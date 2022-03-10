Hearing scheduled in West Memphis 3 case on use of new DNA

Damien Echols’ request for additional DNA testing in the West Memphis Three case will get its day in court.

Crittenden County Circuit Judge Tonya M. Alexander filed a notice on Thursday setting a hearing in the matter for June 23.

Echols, along with Jason Baldwin and Jessie Misskelley, were convicted in 1994 of the slayings of three 8-year-old boys. The bodies of Christopher Byers, Steve Branch and Michael Moore were found in a drainage ditch near West Memphis the previous year.

No DNA evidence ever linked the three men to the deaths, and they were released from prison in 2011 after prosecutors allowed the men to walk free as part of a deal known as an Alford Plea, which required them to plead guilty.

They’ve since been trying to clear their names.

Attorneys representing Echols petitioned the court on Jan. 24 to permit new M-Vac wet-vacuum DNA testing on sneaker laces that were used to hogtie the three boys. This type of DNA testing wasn’t available when previous DNA tests were done on evidence from the crime scene, according to the court filing.

Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman has argued against the new DNA testing, saying, among other things, that the M-Vac wet-vacuum collection method could damage evidence from the case.