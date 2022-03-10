• Sidney Aki of Customs and Border Protection in San Diego said "smugglers will try every possible way" after a 30-year-old U.S. citizen was arrested on charges of trying to get past agents with nine snakes and 43 horned lizards hidden in his jacket, pants pockets and groin area.

• Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking Cruises, hailed "a proud moment that this new ship has met an American waterway for the first time" as he marked the "float out" of the 386-guest Viking Mississippi, which will cruise between New Orleans and St. Paul, Minn.

• Benjamin Netanyahu, 72, former prime minister of Israel and now leader of the opposition, tested positive for the coronavirus despite four vaccination shots and will isolate for at least five days, but a spokesman said he "feels well."

• Dr. Thomas Dobbs of Mississippi, who incurred threats and defended himself by tweeting "I get zero $ from promoting vaccination," is resigning as state health officer to return to clinical work and teaching.

• Dr. Lance Frye, Oklahoma's former state health commissioner, a citizen of the Choctaw Nation and senior medical officer for the state's National Guard, has been appointed the first surgeon general of the Muscogee Nation.

• James Mohamad, 52, of Kenner, La., director of the city's Inspection and Code Enforcement Department and an unlicensed contractor, awaits sentencing after paying $93,000 in bribes to obtain permits needed to get heating, ventilation and air-conditioning contracts.

• Ron Gant, a Tennessee state representative, assured "this bill does not stifle any of that free exchange of ideas" as the House advanced a bill allowing students and staffers to sue public colleges and universities if they're punished for not accepting "divisive concepts."

• Joshua Deriso, chairman of the Cordele, Ga., City Commission, said "a lot of people ... are not necessarily ready for change," but "my election represented change," as he and three other newly elected Black commissioners moved ahead with plans to remove a Confederate monument from a city park.

• David Gullatt, 72, of Simsboro, La., a former dean at Louisiana Tech University, resigned as president of a parish school board after being arrested by police answering a complaint that a man was performing a lewd act in a car at a shopping center, though he told officers he was just changing clothes.