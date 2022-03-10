Israeli, Turkish leaders vow better ties

The presidents of Turkey and Israel vowed to build on a nascent thaw in relations in Ankara on Wednesday, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine provides the latest geopolitical impetus for better ties.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the visit of his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, would be a "turning point" in relations. "Our common goal is to revive political dialogue between our countries based on respect for mutual sensitivities and interests. That is critical for regional peace," Erdogan said.

After their meeting, Erdogan said the two leaders had discussed ways to bolster cooperation ranging from trade to energy and regional peace.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is set to visit Israel in April, to be followed by the country's energy minister.

While the first visit by an Israeli leader to Turkey since 2008 primarily reflects a shift in Middle Eastern dynamics as the U.S. reassesses its priorities in the region, Russia's attack on Ukraine and Europe's post-Cold War security settlement affects worldviews.

Before boarding the plane for Ankara, Herzog touched on the war. "At a time when the international order is being shaken, it is good and proper that stability and partnership be maintained in our region," he said. The 61-year-old planned to meet leaders of Istanbul's dwindling Jewish community today.

Close ties between the eastern Mediterranean neighbors frayed from 2003 as Erdogan took power at the head of an Islamic-oriented government. A fatal 2010 raid by Israeli commandos on a Turkish flotilla seeking to breach Israel's blockade of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip ended relations. Israeli military sales to Turkey were halted, though most bilateral trade survived.

Turkey is now looking to boost trade with regional powers -- Israel, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates among them.

Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, a Turkey expert at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, said a UAE pledge of $10 billion in investment support for Turkey helped encourage Erdogan's realignment.

"One of the most important preconditions to become a member of this axis is to normalize Turkey's relations with Israel," he said.

After years when Turkey's exploration activities in contested eastern Mediterranean waters largely excluded it from joint projects, Erdogan on Wednesday suggested reviving a pipeline proposal that could carry natural gas to Europe via Turkey.

He said Turkey has the "necessary experience and capacity" to develop the project, and cited the need for "energy security" after the Russian invasion.

Israel, however, is exploring a separate gas-export pipeline linking Cyprus and Greece. Both ideas, which could help reduce Europe's reliance on Russian imports, face financing and technical challenges as well as a global shift toward green energy.

Turkish forces deployed in Syria's rebel-held Idlib region would be at risk from any permanent rupture with Vladimir Putin, who backs the Assad regime.

The presence of Iranian forces in Syria also provides Israel with a reason not to alienate Moscow. Both Erdogan and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett have offered to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv.

Information for this article was contributed by Firat Kozok and Burhan Yuksekkas of Bloomberg News.