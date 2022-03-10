Jones named Conservation Educator Of Year by Conservation Federation of Missouri

ANDERSON, Mo. -- McDonald County science teacher Keith Jones has been selected as the 2021 Conservation Educator of the Year by the Conservation Federation of Missouri.

Jones teaches junior high science at White Rock Elementary. He helped create the SOPE class for the school district.

The SOPE program (combining the words "success" and "hope") takes students out into nature to teach lessons in science, math, and engineering, as well as research and writing skills. In the program, students have canoed local rivers, hiked through local forests studying plants and tree species, and have visited many area state historical and conservation sites.

According to the Conservation Federation of Missouri, Jones "gives conservation instruction with trusted ease like a conversation from a good neighbor and inspires all those around him. He is accomplishing significant things for quality conservation education and on-the-ground projects in our Missouri community. He is a model teacher that knows the value of making learning fun."

Jones will receive the award at an annual awards ceremony in mid-March.