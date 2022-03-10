LIVE MUSIC IN ARKANSAS: Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires at White Water Tavern

The Atomic Bitchwax and Valley of the Sun perform at 8:30 p.m. today ($15); Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires perform at 9 p.m. Friday ($10); Sean Fresh, Faron Rashelle, Brittany McFadden and DYZ perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10); and Abby Hamilton performs at 6 p.m. Sunday ($10) at White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400; whitewatertavern.com.

Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires, featured Friday at White Water, have been “blowing the walls out of venues worldwide while also growing exponentially with each release into one of the most lyrically insightful and politically inspiring bands of recent years,” says Patterson Hood of Drive-By Truckers. The band announced Tuesday that a new album, “Old-Time Folks,” will drop Aug. 5 on Don Giovanni Records. The first single, “God’s A-Working, Man,” premiered Tuesday as part of a Rolling Stone magazine feature. You can listen by clicking here. The album is availble for pre-order.

◼️ Casey Donahew, along with opening act Tyler Kinch, performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($25) and Candlebox performs at 8 p.m. Tuesday $27-$55 at The Hall, 721 W. Ninth St., Little Rock, (501) 406-1364; littlerockhall.com.

◼️ Austin Meade & Kody West perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($15 advance, $18 day of show) at the Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090; revroom.com.

◼️ Rob Moore, one of the founders of the band Mojo Depot, performs on acoustic guitar from 5-8 p.m. Friday at the Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock. (501) 324-9351; HistoricArkansas.org.

◼️ Blacktop Mojo, along with opening acts Hell Camino and Stony Ground, performs at 7:30 p.m. today ($16 reserved, $12 standing room only); Katy Kirby & Sun June perform at 8:30 p.m. Friday ($15) and Deau Eyes, along with opening acts Emily Fenton & Her Band and Richard Michael Hall, perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($12 reserved; standing room $10 advance; $12 day of show) at Stickyz Rock ’n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

◼️ Princeaus, Chord and Jocks and Turquoise Tiger perform at 8 p.m. Friday ($10) and Ellen Brady and Barlow Brenner perform at 8 p.m. Saturday ($10) at Vino’s, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock, (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Ben Byers performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Dudecalledrob performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fassler Hall, 311 E. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, (501) 246-4753; fasslerhall.com.

◼️ The Big Shane Thornton Band performs at 11 p.m. Friday and Psychedelic Velocity performs at 11 p.m. Saturday at Midtown Billiards, 1316 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 372-9990.

◼️ Cory Fontenont performs from 8-10 p.m. Friday and Josh Stewart performs from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at South on Main, 1304 Main St., Little Rock, (501) 244-9660; southonmain.com.

◼️ Brian Nahlen performs from 8-11 p.m. today; The Hounds perform from 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday and DJ 501 performs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday; Brian Mullen performs from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Trey Johnson performs at 8 p.m. today, Jack Fancy performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Buh Jones performs at 9 p.m. Saturday, Joseph Davis performs at 8 p.m. Monday and Chuck & Justin perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday at JJ’s Grill, 12111 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 414-0848; jjsgrill.com/jjslittlerock.

◼️ Stone the Crow performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Jon Bailey with Trey Pendley perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

◼️ Las Cafeteras, an Afro-Mexican band, performs as part of the Acansa Arts Festival at 8 p.m. Friday ($30) at The Rail Yard, 1212 E. Sixth St., Little Rock. (501) 663-2287; ACANSA.org.

◼️ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Bluegrass Band performs as part of the Acansa Arts Festival at 7:30 p.m. Saturday ($35) at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. (501) 663-2287; ACANSA.org.

◼️ Jason Lee Hale and Karen Jo Vennes perform from 7-9 p.m. Friday at Stone’s Throw Stifft Station, 3015 W. Markham St., Little Rock, (501) 379-8668; stonesthrow.com.

◼️ Grand Trio performs at 3 p.m. Saturday and Trey Johnson performs at 3 p.m. Sunday on the patio of the River Bottom Winery at Bobrook Farms, 13810 Combee Lane, Roland, (501) 519-5666; bobrookfarms.com.

MAUMELLE

Casey Sparks All N performs at 9 p.m. Friday at Tavern Round the Bend, 26611 Arkansas 365, Maumelle, (501) 800-1123.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

The Arkansas Songwriter Showcase features six local musicians from 7-9 p.m. Monday ($5) at The Joint Comedy Theater, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. (501) 372-0210; thejointargenta.com.

◼️ Lance Lopez performs from 8 p.m. t0 1 a.m. today ($10), Garry Burnside performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday ($10) and The Chad Marshall Band performs at 9 p.m. Saturday ($7) at Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704; fourquarterbar.com.

SHERWOOD

The Othello Syndrome, with ENOX, RVNT and Dawn of Ascension perform at 7 p.m. Monday ($8) at Area 51, 6511 Warden Road, Sherwood, (501) 835-5510.

BENTON

Matthew Burns performs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. today at Valhalla, 226 W South St., Benton, (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:45-8:45 p.m. Sunday at Chepe’s Mexican Grill, 17324 I-30 Frontage Road, Benton, (501) 794-6656; chepesgrill.com.

CADDO VALLEY

Nash Rambler performs at 8 p.m. Saturday at Betty’s Big County Dance Hall, 102 Crystal Palace Drive, Caddo Valley, (702) 379-6632; bettysbigcountrydance.com.

CAMDEN

Brooks Walthall performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Native Dog Brewing, 125 Madison Ave. SE, Camden, (870) 231-3451; nativedogbrewing.com.

CONWAY

Hayefield performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($5) and Tyler Kinch performs at 8 p.m. Saturday ($5) at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway, (501) 205-8512; kingslivemusic.com.

◼️ Brian Ramsey performs at 8:30 p.m. today, Maximum Overdrive performs at 8 p.m. Friday, Get Off My Lawn performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Shane Thornton performs at 8 p.m. Monday and Trey Johnson performs at 8 p.m. Tuesday at JJ’s Grill, 1010 Main St., Suite A, Conway, (501) 336-0100; jjsgrill.com/jjsconway.

◼️ Cameron Davis performs at 7 p.m. Friday and Steve Boyster performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J’s, 2235 Dave Ward Drive, Conway, (501) 358-6586; skinnyjs.com.

◼️ Triot Quiet performs at 9 p.m. Friday and Thorn performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at TC’s Midtown Grill, Conway, (501) 205-0576.

EL DORADO

Matt Szlachetka performs from 7-10 p.m. today; Beaux Atkins performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and Mark Owens performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick at Mad, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3008; mulekickatmad.com.

◼️ REO Speedwagon performs at 7 p.m. Tuesday at First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St. El Dorado. Tickets range from $54 to $225. (870) 444-3007; eldomad.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Grady Spencer & The Work, with opening act Cole Birmingham, performs at 8:30 p.m. today ($12); Full House performs for happy hour at 6 p.m. Friday ($8) and Mixtapes perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday ($15); Kolby Cooper along with opening act Grant Gilbert, performs at 8:30 p.m. Saturday ($15); and Stepmom with Witchsister & Modeling perform at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday ($10) at George’s Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, (479) 442-4226; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

◼️ Brick Fields Blues Therapy Group performs at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Morano’s, 2179 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville, (479) 935-4800.

FORT SMITH

Tab Benoit along with opening acts Alastair Greene and Rachel Ammons, perform at 8 p.m. today ($30-$39) and Ray Wylie Hubbard performs at 8 p.m. Friday ($29-$49) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith, (479) 222-616; templelive.com.

◼️ Tanner Usrey, with Them Dirty Roses, performs at 8 p.m. Friday (tickets range from $15-$50) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith, (479) 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

HOT SPRINGS

John Calvin Brewer performs at a Cajun boil from 5:30-9:30 p.m. today; Pleasantly Blue performs at 8 p.m. Saturday and The Help! performs at 6 p.m. Sunday at The Blitzed Pig, 4330 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 525-1616; blitzedpig.com.

◼️ Relentless performs at 9 p.m. Saturday at Fat Jack’s Oyster Sports Bar & Grill, 101 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 623-5225.

◼️ The Dreaded Laramie, Dead Billionaires and Warm Trickle perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at Maxine’s, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909; maxineslive.com.

◼️ The Brent Frazier Band performs from 9-11:55 p.m. Friday; The Jack Fancy Band performs from 9-11:55 p.m. Saturday; and Tommy Mars performs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185; chillhotsprings.com.

◼️ Cliff & Susan perform from 4-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and John Calvin Brewer performs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday at Pop’s Lounge in the Oaklawn Racing Casino, 2705 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 625-5296; oaklawn.com.

◼️ Jacob Flores performs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. today at Jose’s Mexican Grill & Cantina, 5361 Central Ave.; from 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday in the Fountain Room at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa; from 9:30-11:55 p.m. Saturday at the Splash Wine Bar, 325 Ouachita Ave. (501) 701-4544; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Sunday brunch at the Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, 239 Central Ave., (501) 623-7771, arlingtonhotel.com; and from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday at The Inside Track Grill & Sports Lounge in the Hotel Hot Springs, 305 Malvern Ave., (855) 516-1092.

◼️ Scott Vise, RJ Coulombe and Patti Savage will preside over an open mic/jam night from 7-10 p.m. today at The Trough, 833 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 701-4390.

◼️ Charlie Jacobson performs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by Josh Castleberry from 1-3 p.m. and Big Papa Binns from 3-6 p.m. at Adair Park, a downtown park at 358 Central Ave., Hot Springs. Admission is free. (501) 321-6871; cityhs.net/parks.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Joey Barrett performs from 7-9 p.m. Friday and Liquid Kitty performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village, (501) 777-8176; beehivehsv.com.

MAGNOLIA

Mark Owens performs from 7-10 p.m. Friday and DJ Grissom performs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday at Mulekick, 2158 N. Jackson, Magnolia, (870) 562-2600; mulekickmag.com.

MORRILTON

No Deal performs at 8:30 p.m. Friday and Jason & Robby perform at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Lounge Bar and Grill, 1222 ½ E. Broadway St., Morrilton. Admission is $5. (501) 354-8937.

MOUNTAIN HOME

Abbey Pierce performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Rapp’s Barren Brewing Co., 601 S. Baker St., Mountain Home, (870) 424-7277; rappsbarrenbrewing.com.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Junior Sisk, Monroe Crossing, The Purple Hulls, Catahoula Drive, Spring Street Bluegrass Band, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, The Redmond Keisler Band and Joe Mullins perform Thursday-Saturday for the 20th annual Spring Bluegrass Festival at the Ozark Folk Center State Park, 1032 Park Ave., Mountain View. Tickets range from $20 to $35. (870) 269-3852; arkansasstateparks.com/parks/Ozark-folk-center-state-park.

PARAGOULD

Nathan Crouch & Matt Pierce perform at 7 p.m. Friday and Cody Noel performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at Skinny J’s, 117 N. Pruett St., Paragould. Free. (870) 236-2390; skinnyjs.com.

POSTPONEMENTS

The Gin Blossoms, who were scheduled to perform March 12 at The Hall in Little Rock, have postponed the show, but have not announced a new date.

TICKETS

ZZ Top performs June 26 at First Security Amphitheater in Little Rock, and tickets, $45 to $129, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. ZZ Top performs again June 29 at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, and tickets, $35-$179.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at amptickets.com or (479) 443-5600.

◼️ Alice in Chains, along with opening act Breaking Benjamin, performs Sept. 20 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets, from $36 to $99.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

◼️ Cody Jinks, along with opening act Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, performs May 27 at the Walmart AMP, and tickets (the prices had not been announced at press time) go on sale at noon Friday.

◼️ The Atlanta Rhythm Section and Pure Prairie League perform at 7:30 p.m. April 23 at the East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City, and tickets, $44, go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday at eacc.edu, (870) 633-4480, Extension 352 or at the Fine Arts Center ticket office at 1700 Newcastle Road in Forrest City.