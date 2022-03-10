Find him hypocritical

I can always depend on John Brummett's opinion to be a cheerleader for the Democrat Party. Even though about 60 percent of voters in Arkansas do not heed his opinion, he continues to hammer away. I found him a tad hypocritical in his online column calling out Sarah Sanders for possibly blocking him when he blocked me five years ago from posting to his Facebook page.

So if he wears a badge of honor, then I will claim one as well.

JOE FINLEY

Fordyce

Fighting for whom?

Sen. John Boozman is facing every incumbent Republican's nightmare: a primary challenge from the right. Worse, his opponent is a young ex-Razorback footballer and ex-Ranger-qualified Army officer who served in Iraq. One Boozman ad shows him talking with people around the state, stresses conservative values, and says he is fighting to protect "guns and the unborn from the left." A new ad has him promising to finish Trump's wall. Good grief!

Whether Boozman has been fighting for Arkansans in Congress is questionable at best. Basically, Boozman appears to have joined the other 49 Republican senators in trying to block everything Democrats have been trying to do to make things better for average Americans, e.g., doubling the rate of child poverty by blocking extension of additional per-child payments to families, or blocking increased funding for the IRS that presently does not have the personnel needed to get tax refunds out in a timely manner or auditors to go after the trillions of dollars in untaxed income being hidden by the rich. Not taxing the rich is, of course, what Republicans mean by conservative values.

Republicans across the country apparently will be running next year on the notion that they are protecting us from the radical socialist Democrats since they have no actual agenda. There is little doubt Arkansas will send some Republican to the Senate next year, and I might prefer Boozman to his challenger, who seems scarier, but I have no expectations that either will do anything positive for Arkansas or the country, or even protect American democracy.

ROGER A. WEBB

Little Rock

Prices rising already

Yes, I'm getting older. And sometimes I don't understand everything, but why are the gas prices already going up? We've just blocked import of oil from Russia and we only get about 8 percent of our oil imports from them.

I'm just sayin' ...

TERRY SNYDER

Jacksonville

Not much of a choice

The only candidates the Republican Party of Arkansas can get to run for governor are Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Doc Washburn. Really?

JOHN P. CAMPBELL

Little Rock