Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: ‘Last call’ leaves not a dry eye in the house

The funeral program seemed pretty typical at first blush, what with the stoic photograph on the front and the list of welcoming words, songs, eulogies and such printed inside. The late gent had been in the military, having served several tours of duty before coming home and having to put up with the public -- worse yet, lawyers -- on a daily basis, so I wasn't surprised to see military honors and color guards in the order of service.

One thing did strike me, though. Toward the bottom of the program were the words "Last Call." Humph. I'd never been to a funeral with a "last call" before. I'd heard the words said a time or three in other locales, but never from a church pew. Maybe the cops wanted to give a final toast to their comrade? I thought this ought to be interesting, seeing as how we were sittin' in a Baptist church.

I'd forgotten about the program once the service began. Josh's coffin, draped in the American flag, was solemnly rolled to the front of the sanctuary in front of his two young children and fiance. Colors posted, music played, photographs scrolled. It was lovely, and it was terribly sad. He was so much younger than I.

My thoughts drifted to the near-daily conversations I'd had with Josh over the years. I don't see many folks on a daily basis. There's Jason, my USPS mail carrier, and Dave, my UPS driver, both of whom treat me like a queen and tote all the hefty treasures I buy online to the various places I ask. Now I have Trapper John, and he has to converse with me daily whether he wants to or not. That'll teach him to read the fine print in a marriage license! With mobile banking and pickup grocery, I don't see the tellers or clerks often anymore. But I still end most business days with a walk to record deeds at the courthouse. That's where I met Deputy Joshua Pierson.

Pierson was assigned to "judicial protection," which means security for court facilities. He was the guy at the door. The Barrister Bouncer. The Courthouse Cooler. I gave him a hard time, and he dished it right back, with a big smile and a huge heart. It was hard to believe this larger-than-life soldier had been taken down on the battlefield of covid 19.

An awkward silence brought my thoughts back to the service. The song had ended. The church was eerily quiet. Everyone was frozen in their positions. A voice came over the intercom.

The police dispatcher radioed Pierson's badge number and ordered him to report. There was no response. The dispatcher again ordered him to report. Again, there was no answer. The voice then said the officer could stand down, he was relieved of duty, and his fellow officers would take it from here.

Last call.

There wasn't a dry eye in the joint. Pierson managed to flip a Baptist church wet after all.