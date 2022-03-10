Little Rock man, said to be leader of drug trafficking organization, sentenced to 9 1/2 years

The reputed leader of a major drug trafficking organization was sentenced Wednesday to 9½ years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, Oxycodone and marijuana.

Eric Baldwin, 32, of Little Rock, pleaded guilty to the federal charge in September 2020 in exchange for the dismissal of numerous drug distribution charges, a drug possession charge and a charge of money laundering, and could have faced spending the rest of his life behind bars.

For the conspiracy count, the statutory penalty ranged between 10 years and life in prison. Based on Baldwin's pre-sentence report, the recommended guideline range for the conspiracy count was 188 months to 235 months, but after a hearing U.S. District Judge Brian Miller agreed to lower the guideline range to 103 to 129 months in prison.

Arguing for a sentence at the low end of the range for her client, Sonia Fonticiella of Paragould said Baldwin had a long history of drug use and had suffered physical abuse as a child at the hands of a former stepfather.

"We've also submitted some letters to the court from his family who are very supportive of him," Fonticiella said, then gestured to the gallery where several members of Baldwin's family had congregated. "His mother and stepfather, his brother and sister and fiancee who have made it to court today."

Fonticiella read a late-arriving letter from Willie Sanders, Baldwin's stepfather, in which Sanders said he had seen many changes in Baldwin during the time his stepson spent on house arrest.

"We all make mistakes," the letter read, "and this one he has made is one that he knows if anything else happens, he's gone for life. ... I myself think the real rehabilitation happens outside those walls."

"He is doing better," Fonticiella told Miller. "There are significant improvements in his behavior from then until now."

She asked the judge -- in addition to prison time -- to recommend Baldwin be put in the Bureau of Prisons' Residential Drug Abuse Program. The program provides qualifying offenders reduced time in exchange for successful completion of the program.

Even though Baldwin would not qualify for reduced time, Fonticiella said he would benefit from the rigorous drug treatment program offered by the Bureau of Prisons at select locations around the country.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Givens, noting Baldwin's leadership role in the conspiracy, did not object to the guideline range but asked Miller to sentence Baldwin at the higher end.

"You've had this case for a long time, and you've heard the name Eric Baldwin many, many times," Givens told Miller. "Initially, Eric Baldwin was the engine that drove this conspiracy."

Givens said it was Baldwin, with his connections in California, who brought the conspiracy together then ended up importing "hundreds of pounds" of methamphetamine from the West Coast into Arkansas.

"I do think the low end is reserved for people who aren't at the top of the conspiracy," he said. "I don't think 8½ years is appropriate. I would ask for 10 years."

Baldwin offered no excuse for his actions but said he would take full responsibility as he apologized to his family.

"I'm disappointed in myself. I'm really more disgusted," he said. "I'm 33, and I don't have a decent credit score, I don't have a home, I'm behind further than my siblings as far as succeeding in life, and I understand that."

As Baldwin spoke, soft crying could be heard coming from his family seated in the gallery.

Miller took a few moments to explain to Baldwin's family how he looked at the guidelines.

"The actual guideline range here is 15 to 20 years," he said. "We had some discussion here at the bench and adjusted the range down to 103 months to 129, which is quite a bit below the calculation."

Miller explained that a combination between the amount of drugs and the amount of criminal history of a defendant are all calculated to come to a guideline sentencing range.

In Baldwin's case, he said, based on the history of his criminal activities, "The law is 10 years to life ... I never thought I'd be sitting here looking at an 8½ to 10½ year sentence. I thought we'd be looking at 20 to 25 based on what I see in this court all the time."

Miller called settling on a range between 8½ and 10½ years was "a miracle."

In addition to 9½ years in prison, Miller sentenced Baldwin to serve five years on supervised release when he leaves prison.

To date, 17 of the 31 defendants indicted in the conspiracy have been sentenced to prison terms ranging from eight months to 20 years, seven have been sentence to probation, and charges against two have been dismissed.

Five have entered guilty pleas and are awaiting sentencing. One is scheduled to go on trial in May.