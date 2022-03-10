Little Rock names Aaron Sadler new spokesman, communications director

Staff changes inside Little Rock City Hall were announced Wednesday, including the departure of the city's first-ever chief education officer and the hiring of Aaron Sadler as the new spokesman for Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Chief Education Officer Jay Barth will become the new director of the William J. Clinton Presidential Library and Museum, the National Archives and Records Administration said in a press release Wednesday.

Dionne Jackson, the city's chief equity officer, will fill Barth's role in the interim period while officials search for a replacement, according to Scott.

Barth began working for Little Rock in January 2020 as Scott's administration sought to bring a community-schools model to the city in collaboration with the Little Rock School District.

In an email to city board members Wednesday, Scott informed them that Barth would step down effective Monday.

"I appreciate the foundation that Dr. Barth laid building our community schools movement and wish him well with his future endeavor as the Director of the National Archives at the Clinton Presidential Library," Scott wrote.

He told them Jackson would serve as the interim chief education officer as officials look for a successor.

"Dr. Jackson is a twenty-five year veteran of education and the work will continue to move forward as we quickly search for a replacement for Dr. Barth," Scott wrote.

Personnel records obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette earlier this year show Jackson was hired as chief equity officer -- a full-time, at-will position -- to start in April 2021 with her salary set at $87,000.

She holds a doctor of education from Baylor University, a master of science in education from the University of Central Arkansas and a bachelor of arts from Hendrix College, according to a copy of her resume.

Sadler has been tapped to serve as director of communications and spokesman for the mayor's office.

His hiring follows the departure of Stephanie Jackson, who resigned her part-time city job of communications director effective Jan. 3.

In his note to board members, Scott wrote, "I am also pleased to announce that Aaron Sadler will be the new Director of Communications and Spokesperson for my office. I am excited to have Aaron and the experience that he brings on my team."

A city news release issued Wednesday said Sadler's hiring will be effective March 28.

The release described Sadler as a "veteran communications professional who has worked for five attorneys general, as well as having led communications for the Arkansas Press Association."

In a statement included with the release, Sadler said, "I am eager to return to Little Rock to help Mayor Scott and his team make a positive difference and improve our community. I want to amplify the stories of the public servants working collaboratively to grow Little Rock forward."

An inquiry submitted to a city spokesman regarding the salaries of Sadler and Dionne Jackson was not returned by early Wednesday evening.