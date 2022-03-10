Little Rock police: Assault incidents down, number of victims up in 2022





Numbers provided by the city Wednesday showed that incidents of battery and terroristic threatening are down in Little Rock compared with this time last year, but a police official said there have been more victims than in the same period in 2021.

Statistics provided at Mayor Frank Scott's weekly public safety update at City Hall covered incidents of first-degree battery and terroristic threatening.

First-degree battery involves injury caused by someone using a deadly weapon, typically a firearm, while a terroristic threatening charge most commonly refers to someone firing a gun into a building or vehicle where people are, risking injuring or killing them, said Wayne Bewley, an assistant chief with the Little Rock police. Both are under the category of aggravated assault, he added.

A handout from the city showed the number of first-degree battery and terroristic act incidents from Jan. 1 to March 3 had gone down from 2021 to 2022 by about 7% each. The numbers showed 26 battery incidents during that time this year, down from 28 last year, and 38 terroristic act incidents, down from 41 the year before.

But Bewley shared numbers that measured the crimes in terms of victims affected, which he said is how the department reports them to the FBI's National Incident-Based Reporting System.

From Jan. 1 to March 3 last year, there were 66 victims of first-degree battery and 95 victims of terroristic acts. Those numbers have risen to 80 battery victims and 131 victims of terroristic acts so far this year, Bewley said. That's a roughly 21% increase in battery victims, and a 37% increase in terroristic threatening incidents.

There can be multiple victims in a single incident of these crimes, Bewley said.

"The [number of incidents] would actually be a lower number than what we report to the FBI because we have to report victims," Bewley said.

Authorities used the number of incidents to create a heat map showing where most of the incidents had been reported, Bewley said, and there will be high-visibility police patrols in those areas to serve as a deterrent to violent crime.

Police have identified the areas between Woodrow Street and University Avenue, between 12th and 28th streets and the area west of Chicot Road and north of the Mabelvale Cutoff as areas with high numbers of reports of these crimes.

Bewley also acknowledged the March 8 murder of Benito Guzman-Martinez, saying Vicente Nicolas Garcia has been arrested. That killing is the 11th homicide investigation by the department in 2022, and Guzman-Martinez is the 13th person to die by homicide this year.

The stabbing contributes to a 44% increase in homicides compared to this time last year, Bewley said. Nine people had died by homicide by this time in 2021.

Police have arrested suspects in seven of their homicide investigations, and in one case a prosecutor is determining whether the killing was criminal, so the suspect is known to police. Nine people have been arrested in the killings.

Bewley again asked for the public's help in the three open homicides this year: the Jan. 8 killing of Jadon Shackelford, the Jan. 28 killing of Bradford Bankston and the Feb. 4 killing of Lawrence Parker.

Scott also said that "sweeps" to cut down on crime, especially loitering, and other violations in hot spots identified by authorities would continue.

Previously, Scott and Jamie Collins, the city's planning and development director, said a Feb. 16 sweep at the Bradford Estates apartment complex by city code enforcement officers, firefighters and police had resulted in more than 100 citations issued.

Scott could not immediately say Wednesday how many of those citations, if any, were criminal.





Mayor Frank Scott Jr. addresses the media Wednesday during an update on public safety during a news conference at Little Rock City Hall. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





