Little Rock School Board links mask mandates to covid numbers, votes to relax requirements

The Little Rock School Board, which sued state officials last year to be able to mandate mask-wearing on campuses as a defense against covid-19, voted Thursday to relax the district's mask requirements when case numbers warrant.

As a result of the board’s 6-2 vote and current case numbers, students and employees in the Little Rock School District will be strongly encouraged to wear masks on campuses Friday but not required to do so.

As part of the same motion, the board approved suspending contact tracing and quarantining students and staff who are exposed to covid-19. The district will continue to isolate students and staff who test positive for covid-19.

Additionally, the board voted Thursday to open its meetings to the public. The meetings have been closed to in-person attendance for the past two years.

The newly approved plan for mask-wearing calls for the district to rely on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which gets data from the Arkansas Department of Health, to announce community covid-19 levels every Thursday.

If the community level is low on a Thursday, mask wearing on campuses will be optional for the next week.

If cases are at what is considered a medium level, masks would be “strongly recommended” for the next week.

If there is a high level of cases in the community, masks would be required for indoor spaces at schools.

As of Thursday, the level warranted that masks be strongly encouraged. This past week, officials said, the level would have warranted that masks be required.

The calculation of community levels takes into account not only the number of new cases over seven days per 100,000 people, but also new covid-19 admissions per 100,000 people, and the percent of hospital beds occupied by covid-19 patients.

In general, if there are fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 people in a week, the hospital admission numbers are under 10 per 100,000 people, and fewer than 10% of hospital beds are filled by covid-19 patients, then mask wearing will be optional in the schools.

Weekly mask-requirement reporting will be updated on the district’s website on Fridays for the coming week, according to the proposal approved by the School Board.