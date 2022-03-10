Little Rock's Carver Elementary principal will lead merged school

The Little Rock School Board on Thursday named Clifton Woodley as the principal of the reconfigured Carver STEAM Magnet Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year.

Woodley is the current principal of the school. The position was recently opened in the wake of the School Board decision last month to merge Carver and Booker Arts elementary schools at the Carver location.

Carver, which has a math and science emphasis, will add art to that academic theme next school year, giving the school's instructional program an emphasis in science, technology, engineering, art and math — or STEAM.

CORRECTION: Clifton Woodley is the current principal of Carver Elementary. An earlier version of this story's headline gave an incorrect school.