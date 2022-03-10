LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas-UIC Baseball Game 1

Arkansas 1, UIC 0 -- Middle 2nd

Noland looked to be in complete control as he retired the first six batters in order. He added another strikeout in the inning which bring his tally to four.

Arkansas 1, UIC 0 -- End 1st

Moving Cayden Wallace into the leadoff spot pays immediate dividends for the Razorbacks as he singles and steals second before Lanzilli drives him in.

Arkansas 0, UIC 0 -- Middle 1st

Noland could not have asked for a better start to his outing as he strikes out the side on 12 pitches.

Pregame:

Game 1 of today's doubleheader features RHP Connor Noland (1-1, 3.31 ERA) on the mound for the Razorbacks. He was handed a loss after allowing 3 runs on 7 hits in his most recent start against Southeastern Louisiana.

Game 2 will take place 45 minutes after the completion of Game 1.

Dave Van Horn was made a couple of tweaks to his usual batting order -- moving Wallace and Moore up while dropping Stovall.

CF Braydon Webb is back in the lineup after drawing a walk in his only plate appearance in the series against Southeastern Louisiana. He is still searching for his first hit this season.

Zack Gregory was a late addition to the starting lineup after Jace Bohrofen was scratched due to a shoulder injury.

Arkansas lineup:

3B Wallace

2B Moore

C Turner

RF Lanzilli

DH Slavens

SS Battles

1B Stovall

CF Webb

LF Gregory