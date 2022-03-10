LR Christian LB brings the pain

Little Rock Christian sophomore linebacker Preston Davis’ physicality jumps off his film and because of that he should attract his share of colleges.

Eric Cohu was hired as the Warriors coach in 2017 after seven seasons at Madison Academy in Huntsville, Ala., where he led the school to three Class 3A state championships.

“Preston is one of the most physical football players that I've seen in Arkansas since I’ve been here the last five years,” Cohu said. “He made a huge impression as a freshman after our freshman team in the 2020 season went undefeated. He actually joined the varsity and started at middle linebacker all the way through the playoffs and was one of our leading tacklers every week.”

Davis, 5-10, 205 pounds, recorded 148 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 4 pass breakups and 1 recovered fumble while helping lead Little Rock Christian to the Class 5A semifinals.

Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech, Louisiana-Monroe and UCA have visited the school looking at Davis and other prospects, including highly regarded sophomore quarterback Walker White.

Cohu said skill positions are usually the likely spots to see action as a freshman, not linebackers.

“Rarely you have a linebacker that young that’s able to step in on the varsity level and make such a big impact,” Cohu said. “So he kind of made a name for himself that freshman year.”

Davis, who visited Arkansas in January, was one of the more impressive prospects in the state for his class.

“This year he was the leading tackler,” Cohu said. “Just steady all season long and as a sophomore was one of the more dominant linebackers in the state.”

He’s made good strides during the offseason.

“He’s already put on 20 pounds since the season ended,” Cohu said.











