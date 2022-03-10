Man charged in Fort Smith attempted bank robbery

FORT SMITH -- A man arrested after a nearly six-hour standoff with police in connection with an attempted bank robbery was charged Wednesday in Sebastian County Circuit Court.

Charles Abraham Smith Jr., 42, of Fort Smith was charged with aggravated robbery, first-degree terroristic threatening, possession of more than 4 ounces of marijuana with the purpose to deliver and being a habitual offender, according to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Dan Shue.

Fort Smith police reported a man tried to rob the First National Bank at 2000 Midland Blvd. on the afternoon of March 1 before fleeing on a bicycle.

Aric Mitchell, department spokesman, previously told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that detectives determined Smith as the suspect based on surveillance videos and their investigation.

Officers found Smith, who had a firearm, in an abandoned residence at 3621 Armour St. around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Mitchell and a probable cause affidavit. This led to a standoff between Smith and police, though he was arrested without incident.

Circuit Judge Greg Magness set Smith's total bail at $200,000 cash, according to Shue's news release. Smith's arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 16.