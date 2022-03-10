Marion hoping to clock Joneboro’s road to title





Marion doesn't need any extra motivation going into its title-game matchup with Class 5A No. 1 Jonesboro today.

Their previous battles this season have given the Patriots have all the inspiration a team could want.

The Golden Hurricane, the defending state champions, took the first two meetings from Marion, including a 21-point pounding back in late January. But it's their more recent encounter – a 37-30 Jonesboro win on Feb. 25 – that's got the Patriots champing at the bit.

For Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift, it's his team's job to bite back.

"The reason it's hard for a team to beat another team three times is because when you've had success against a team, that can really create complacency," Swift said. "It can create this 'Ah, we've got this kind of thing.' That's what us as a coaching staff has got to look out for.

"But I think the motivation advantage is on their side, and we've got to create that from within on our side."

There's a lot Marion (25-7) would like to create when it gets its third swing at Jonesboro (27-3) in the 5A boys state final today at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.

For starters, the Patriots want to establish is a level of discomfort for a Golden Hurricane group that's seemingly been in as comfortable of a state as any team in Arkansas.

Behind senior leaders Jesse Washington, Amarion Wilson, Quion Williams, Kavon Pointer and John Paul Pickens, Jonesboro has ripped off 18 straight wins since dropping a 55-44 decision to Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips on Dec. 31.

Secondly, Marion would like to keep the Golden Hurricane busy on the defensive end. In other words, offensive efficiency is paramount. According to Patriots Coach David Clark, that cost his team late when they met Jonesboro two weeks ago.

But the biggest thing Marion craves is a re-establishing of its defensive identity, which could go a long way in it accomplishing the previous two starting points. The 37 points the Golden Hurricane scored in that regular-season finale against the Patriots were the team's lowest offensive output of the season.

Clark said he saw flashes of his what his team could do in that aspect during that game. The problem, though, was that Marion couldn't reciprocate that type of effort offensively because of execution. Jonesboro had a lot to do with that as well. But for Clark, it starts with his team.

"We've got to 'D' them up," he said. "Play hard on that end of the floor, and hopefully our offense will come this time. We've got guys that can score, but we've got to get it done on defense ... being resilient, being stubborn and have that no-quit attitude."

Cousins Ryan and Jayden Forrest have been the catalysts all season for the Patriots, who are looking to win their first title since 2019. Both had 21 points in Marion's semifinal victory over Lake Hamilton. Others, like freshman forward Terrion Burgess and Donnie Cheers, are capable of having big games as well.

However, there may not be a team with as much extended offensive firepower in the state than Jonesboro.

Any combination of their aforementioned seniors, not to mention juniors Isaac Harrell, Deion Buford-Wesson and Devarious Montgomery, have the potential to have big scoring games for the Golden Hurricane. Williams, an Oklahoma State signee, saw his first action in January, and he's provided plenty of highlight-worthy moments for a team that had plenty of them before he suited up for the first time.

"We're going to enjoy the moment of getting back to Hot Springs, and we're excited about it," Swift said. "But at the same time, we have to understand that we have business to take care of, and a big part of that is the preparation. From a scouting standpoint, we don't have to sit around and try to gather information from schools across the state that have played Marion.

"We know each other well. The negative part about that is that we've won the first two games with them, and [Marion] extremely motivated. I think sometimes when that's the situation, you practice harder and prepare better when you haven't been as successful against a certain team. So for us coaches, we're really trying not to stay stagnant, maybe throw a couple of wrinkles in here and there."

Preparation for the Patriots is high, too, complete with plenty of incentive.

"The guys are locked in, and loaded," Clark said. "We know what [Jonesboro] is gone bring to the table, but my guys are ready to play. Jonesboro, as good as they are, they intimidate some before the game even starts, but my guys aren't.

"They want to face the best of the best, and they're excited about this chance."

CLASS 5A boys

MARION VS. JONESBORO

TIME 1:45 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

MARION

POS.;PLAYER;HT.;CL.

G Jayden Forrest;6-1;Jr.

G Donnie Cheers;6-1;Jr.

G Ryan Forest;6-3;Jr.

F Donte Moore;6-5;Sr.

F Terrion Burgess;6-8;Fr.

COACH David Clark

CONFERENCE 5A-East

RECORD 25-7

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Hot Springs Lakeside 65-41 (first round), def. Russellville 49-36 (second round), def. Lake Hamilton 64-46 (semifinal)

X-FACTOR Terrion Burgess

KEYS TO VICTORY Marion did something last month not many teams have been able to do over the past few seasons against Jonesboro, and that's limit its offensive punch in a game. The Patriots held the Golden Hurricane to 37 points but still lost a seven-point decision. Marion has to build off that showing with a similar effort in front of what will be a huge crowd. If they can do that, Coach David Clark said he believes his team will be able to put up more points than the 30 they had in that February loss.

JONESBORO

POS.;PLAYER;HT.;CL.

G Amarion Wilson;5-10;Sr.

G Deion Buford-Wesson;5-11;Jr.

G Jesse Washington;6-1;Sr.

F Quion Williams;6-4;Sr.

C Isaac Harrell;6-8;Jr.

COACH Wes Swift

CONFERENCE 5A-East

RECORD 27-3

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Hot Springs 65-26 (first round), def. Sylvan Hills 68-35 (second round), def. Pine Bluff 65-39 (semifinal)

X-FACTOR Amarion Wilson

KEYS TO VICTORY Jonesboro is just as effective playing a half-court game as it is getting up and down the floor. Marion is in trouble if it allows Jonesboro to dictate things on offense. Doing so also amps up Jonesboro's defense, which is a big part of Wes Swift-coached teams. And when they're flourishing on defense, they usually counter by adding waves of buckets on offense.

NOTEWORTHY Jonesboro was ranked No. 1 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette preseason Class 5A Super Six in November and Marion was ranked No. 3. ... Marion Coach David Clark led the Patriots to their first state title in 2019, which was also his first season with the program after he'd spent the previous five years as an assistant coach at Little Rock Hall. ... Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift has won 567 games and six state championships during his head-coaching career. He's 306-79 in 13 seasons with the Golden Hurricane, including four state title wins. ... Golden Hurricane senior Kavon Pointer has inked with Army to play football. ... Jonesboro has won 18 of the past 23 meetings between the teams. ... This will be Marion's third state final appearance (1993, 2019, 2021). ... Jonesboro has won four state crowns since 2014.



