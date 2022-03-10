Meth charges net River Valley men prison time

FORT SMITH -- Two River Valley men were sentenced to federal prison for the distribution of methamphetamine.

Omar Perez, 30, of Waldron, was sentenced to 210 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of distribution of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.

David Allen Franks, 40, of Fort Smith, was sentenced to 140 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of distribution of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine.

In March 2021, FBI agents launched an investigation into drug trafficking in western Arkansas. Between March and June, agents bought methamphetamine from Perez and Franks. According to court documents, the investigation was completed June 23 when the two were discovered completing a 2-kilogram methamphetamine transaction in the parking lot of a Fort Smith shopping center.

Agents seized about 2 kilograms of methamphetamine, $17,000, a firearm and ammunition upon the arrests of both men.

Judge P.K. Holmes III presided over the sentencing hearings in U.S. District Court in Fort Smith. The FBI and Fort Smith Police Department investigated the case.