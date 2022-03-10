Mistrial declared after Little Rock officer discloses murder defendant had been in trouble previously

A Little Rock police officer's accidental disclosure that murder defendant Scott Andrew Severance has been in trouble with the law before led to a mistrial Wednesday at the request of his defense team.

Brandon David Simpson, 36, was found shot dead in a bedroom in Severance's Little Rock home the day after Christmas 2020. The 35-year-old defendant is charged with first-degree murder, accused of deliberately killing the married father of one. At the trial's opening Tuesday, Severance's lawyers said he had acted in self defense and should be acquitted.

Detective Jason Harris, a prosecution witness, was testifying Wednesday about how Severance was arrested at his Mara Lynn Road home three days after Simpson's death.

Questioned by prosecutors about how police knew where to look for Severance, Harris said police knew where Severance lived because of the homicide investigation, but also in part because police databases had a record of his residency from a prior arrest, an allusion to a Missouri arrest that jurors were not told about.

Severance is a felon on parole with convictions in Missouri and Colorado for property crimes and fleeing police, information that would have been withheld from the jury.

Jurors are typically prohibited from being told much, if anything, about a defendant's criminal background except in limited circumstances such as if the defendant testifies, if the judge rules the information can be used as evidence, or if jurors are deciding on punishment.

Defense attorney Louis Etoch objected to the disclosure and called on Pulaski County Circuit Judge Karen Whatley, who was presiding over her first trial, to end the proceedings before prosecutors rested their case.

Etoch argued the disclosure was significant enough to violate Severance's constitutional right to a fair trial. Whatley agreed to declare a mistrial and adjourned the six men and three women of the jury, scheduling a new trial for August.

Also testifying Wednesday was Ashona Givens, who lived down the street from the Severance home. She said she saw a man fall out of the front door of the residence and cry out for help. Givens said she next saw the door open and a woman peeking out before closing the door. That was followed by a man coming out of the apartment and pulling the fallen man inside.

"The ... guy drug him back into the house [then] just threw him down like trash," Givens said, describing how she positioned herself to get a better view of what was happening.

Givens said she thought the collapsed man must have been drunk so she left to go out with friends. Givens told her grandmother a short time later about what she'd seen, and the older woman, who could see police staging outside the Severance home, notified authorities. Givens said she did not know Severance or Simpson and was too far away from the Severance residence to to identify any of the people she'd seen that night.

Police had been called to the residence by Simpson's wife who said her husband had come out of the residence and collapsed, calling out that he'd been shot and was dying. She said he told her to run and get help because the shooter was still nearby. The woman said they'd stopped at the Severance home because Simpson said Severance owed him money for some car speakers.

By the time, she returned with police, Simpson was nowhere to be found. Police and paramedics shut down the street as they searched for the wounded man. They were at the home for about 90 minutes before learning what Givens had seen, with her statement providing sufficient evidence that Simpson could be inside the residence in need of medical attention.

Police kicked down the door and found Simpson, a married father of one, dead in a bedroom, with Severance's girlfriend in the shower. Severance was gone, although prosecutors believe he could have been hiding in the attic, but the gun used to kill Simpson was found under the bathroom sink in a box of powdered stain remover.

In opening statements Tuesday, Severance's lawyers said the men had been friends and neighbors with Simpson a regular visitor at the Severance home.

The night Simpson died, the men had quarreled because Severance said his girlfriend recognized Simpson as an attempted intruder who had tried to break into the couple's residence earlier that same day.

Severance told police he ordered Simpson out of the house, but the older man refused to leave and pulled a gun as they argued. Severance said the men struggled over the weapon and it fired, striking Simpson in the stomach.

A fluke of the injury kept the wound from bleeding externally, so neither Severance, his girlfriend nor Simpson realized how badly he'd been injured, and Simpson had asked Severance not to call an ambulance, the attorneys said.