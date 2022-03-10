



• As he approaches 90, civil-rights icon Andrew Young is turning to his late friend and colleague the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. for inspiration. During the civil-rights struggle, King would say that "'we probably won't make it to 50,'" Young recalled in a January opinion column in The Atlanta Journal Constitution. "'But those who do have got to make sure to make it to 100, because there's a whole lot of work to be done.'" Young is celebrating his 90th birthday with a string of events that continue his long fight for equity and inclusion. Over four days starting Wednesday, the former congressman, United Nations ambassador and Atlanta mayor will deliver a sermon about harmony, attend a walk aimed at fostering unity and host a gala to raise funds for economic development and food security. Young believes the nation is more divided today than in the 1960s, said Gaurav Kumar, president of the Andrew J. Young Foundation. The theme for the events is therefore "peace and reconciliation." Kumar called Young's life an "ocean of peace" and said the goal of the birthday celebration is to showcase Young's accomplishments and inspire younger generations. Young delivered a "peace and reconciliation" sermon Wednesday at Atlanta's First Congregational Church, his home church since 1961. Today, the 1½-mile unity walk will begin at Centennial Olympic Park, with a statue of Young to be unveiled as part of the event. On Friday, an exhibit about Young's life will open at Millennium Gate Museum, while the gala will take place Saturday, Young's actual birthday.

• Bob Dylan has a new book coming out this fall, a collection of more than 60 essays about songs and songwriters he admires, from Stephen Foster to Elvis Costello. Scheduled for Nov. 8, "The Philosophy of Modern Song" is Dylan's first release of new material since the acclaimed memoir "Chronicles, Volume One" was published in 2004. "He analyzes what he calls the trap of easy rhymes, breaks down how the addition of a single syllable can diminish a song, and even explains how bluegrass relates to heavy metal," according to an announcement issued this week by Simon & Schuster. "And while they (the essays) are ostensibly about music, they are really meditations and reflections on the human condition. Running throughout the book are nearly 150 carefully curated photos as well as a series of dream-like riffs that, taken together, resemble an epic poem." The 80-year-old singer-songwriter won the Nobel Prize for literature in 2016 and has continued to tour and record. His most recent album, "Rough and Rowdy Ways," was released in 2020.





