Walmart warehouse set for Pennsylvania

Walmart Inc. will build a nearly 2 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Pennsylvania that will create up to 600 full-time, permanent jobs.

The facility in the southern Pennsylvania town of Shippensburg is expected to open this spring, the company said in a news release. At 1.8 million square feet, it's one of the largest warehouse facilities that Walmart has built.

As the first fulfillment center in the state, it will support Walmart's rapidly growing supply chain network and e-commerce business.

In its recent fourth-quarter earnings report for fiscal 2022, Walmart said its U.S. e-commerce business has grown 70% in the past two years.

The new warehouse "will be instrumental in providing our customers with every-day low priced items," said Steve Miller, senior vice president of supply chain operations for Walmart's U.S. division.

While the company's distribution centers receive, store and distribute products to Walmart stores, fulfillment centers hold millions of items that can be picked, packed and shipped directly to customers.

-- Serenah McKay

Proposed Chevron deal cuts emissions

HOUSTON -- Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. will pay $118 million for upgrades and compliance measures at three Texas petrochemical plants and pay a $3.4 million civil penalty over allegations that it violated the Clean Air Act, according to a proposed settlement announced Wednesday.

The changes are expected to reduce greenhouse gases by more than 75,000 tons per year, the Justice Department and Environmental Protection Agency said.

At issue are three plants in Cedar Bayou, Port Arthur and Sweeny, all near the Texas Gulf Coast. Chevron Phillips was accused of failing to properly operate and maintain its industrial flares, causing excess air pollution.

"Chevron Phillips Chemical strives to ensure compliance, especially regarding flaring," the company said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Chevron Phillips will install pollution control and emissions monitoring equipment at the three plants. The consent decree outlining the settlement is subject to a 30-day comment period and final court approval.

-- The Associated Press

Index climbs 14.54 for 760.86 closing

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 760.86, up 14.54.

"Equities rallied sharply from oversold conditions led by the financials and information technology sectors as commodity prices fell in advance of monthly CPI data due [this] morning," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.