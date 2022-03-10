N.M. Trump ally not seeking office

SANTA FE, N.M. — Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin said Tuesday he won’t run for reelection for southern New Mexico’s Otero County commission or seek other public office in the 2022 election cycle.

As a crucial registration deadline passed, Griffin said he has lost faith in the political system as an avenue for change as his four-year term draws to an end, though he plans to continue with public speaking engagements and advocate for local and statewide Republican candidates.

“It’s just my faith in the political system is pretty much nonexistent right now,” said Griffin, a Republican. “I’ve done all I can over the course of the last three years … And I’ve just been attacked every time I turn around.” He added: “It’s not my desire, I should say, to remain in politics. But who knows what the future holds.” The first-term county commissioner said his decision to sit out the election was not tied to misdemeanor criminal charges he faces in federal court stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, with a trial scheduled in late March.

Griffin appeared on the Capitol terrace and tried to lead the crowd in prayer. He denies allegations that he knowingly entered barricaded areas of the Capitol grounds with the intent of disrupting government as Congress certified the 2020 Electoral College results.

Griffin is also at the center of a yearslong legal battle with New Mexico election regulators about Cowboys for Trump and whether it must register as a political organization.



