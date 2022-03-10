TODAY’S CLASS 6A GAMES

6A boys

NORTH LITTLE ROCK VS. BENTONVILLE

TIME 7:45 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GCharles Maris5-10Sr.

GNick Smith6-5Sr.

GTy Frederick6-3Jr.

FCorey Washington6-6Sr.

FKel'el Ware7-0Sr.

COACH Johnny Rice

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

RECORD 27-3

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Springdale 85-40 (second round), def. Little Rock Central 58-40 (semifinal)

X-FACTOR Corey Washington

KEYS TO VICTORY When North Little Rock gets going in transition, it's almost impossible to slow it down, especially when Smith has the ball in his hands. He can finish at the basket better than just about anyone in the country, but his vision allows him to find shooters on the perimeter, like Frederick or Joshua Evans, as well as Washington and Ware inside. If they're rolling in transition, the Charging Wildcats' chances to win are much, much higher than they already are.

PROBABLE STARTERS

BENTONVILLE

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GJaylen Lee6-3Jr.

GHayden Shanks6-2Sr.

GAbel Hutchinson6-4Sr.

FHarrison Hicks6-7Sr.

FCaden Miller6-9So.

COACH Dick Rippee

CONFERENCE 6A-West

RECORD 21-8

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Conway 89-60 (first round), def. Bryant 59-36 (second round), def. Fayetteville 74-52 (semifinal)

X-FACTOR Jaylen Lee

KEYS TO VICTORY Lee's ability to control tempo has been evident all season, but it has been on full display during the state tournament. He fits the mold of former NBA great Andre Miller, in that he can score, defend, rebound and distribute all at a high level. IF he can get off to a quick start will set the tone for the Tigers. Also, the Tigers have got to be able to knock down shots consistently like they did during their three-game run at state.

NOTEWORTHY The teams met for the 2015 Class 7A state title. The Charging Wildcats won 66-59. ... North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice has won 240 games and taken the team to the state final seven times since he took over before the 2012-13 season. ... Bentonville Coach Dick Rippee has averaged 20 victories in each of his five seasons at Bentonville. ... The Charging Wildcats haven't been beaten since losing to ESPN No. 8 Calvary Christian (Fla.) 64-55 on Dec. 22, at the City of Palms Classic in Florida. ... North Little Rock has won 19 games in a row, and Bentonville is on a six-game winning streak. ... The teams played in a benefit game on Nov. 13, resulting in a 60-33 North Little Rock win.





6A girls

NORTH LITTLE ROCK VS. FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

TIME 6 p.m.

PROBABLE STARTERS

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GGarin Freeman5-6Jr.

GJasirae Vick5-6Sr.

GApril Edwards5-8Jr.

FDestine Duckworth5-10Sr.

CAmauri Williams6-3Sr.

COACH Daryl Fimple

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

RECORD 26-4

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Cabot 68-37 (second round), def. Springdale Har-Ber 64-51 (semifinal)

X-FACTOR April Edwards

KEYS TO VICTORY When North Little Rock is playing inside out, it's hard to stop. Amauri Williams can get just about any shot she wants in the paint, and shooters like Jasirae Vick and Kyrianna Jones can make teams pay when she kicks it out. April Edwards, Garin Freeman and Destine Duckworth can also can baskets on the outside as well. But the Lady Charging Wildcats can't afford to get in foul trouble either.

PROBABLE STARTERS

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

POS.PLAYERHT.CL.

GAshya Harris5-6Sr.

GErianna Gooden6-0Fr.

GKhassidy Warr5-7Sr.

FYani Releford5-8Sr.

CZoey Bershers6-2Fr.

COACH Rickey Smith

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

RECORD 24-6

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Bentonville West 56-43 (first round), def. Bentonville 52-38 (second round), def. Little Rock Central 40-27 (semifinal)

X-FACTOR Khassidy Warr

KEYS TO VICTORY Any team coached by Rickey Smith is going to play solid defensively, and this group is no different. The Lady Bears held Little Rock Central to just six points in the first half last week in the semifinals, and a lot of that was simply because of tough defense. North Little Rock scored 55 and 60 points in the two games against Northside earlier in the season, so the Lady Bears will have to be stout on that end of the floor in round 3.

NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock was ranked No. 2 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette preseason Class 6A Super Six and Fort Smith Northside was ranked No. 3. ... Fort Smith Northside Coach Rickey Smith has won 751 games in 30 years as a coach. He's also won eight state titles, including two of the past three 6A crowns. ... North Little Rock Coach Daryl Fimple has led the Lady Charging Wildcats to four state championships since the 2005-06 season, his first with the program. ... The Lady Bears beat Fayetteville 52-51 in the 2020-21 title game. ... The last time North Little Rock won a championship was in 2018. The boys team captured a title that same year as well. Northside's boys and girls won titles in 2019.

-- Erick Taylor