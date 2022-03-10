Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Angela Cannon-Kyle, 51, of 715 S. 28th St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Cannon-Kyle was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Matthew Russell, 34, of 2301 Primrose Ave. in Bentonville was arrested Tuesday in connection with rape. Russell was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Bryan Etherson of 3243 N. Blue Star Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Tuesday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Etherson was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.