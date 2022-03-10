FOOTBALL

Wentz traded to Washington

The Indianapolis Colts are moving on from Carson Wentz after one season, sending him to a team he's familiar with from his days in the NFC East. The Colts agreed to trade Wentz to the Washington Commanders, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal cannot be finalized until the start of the new league year next week. Washington is getting the 47th pick in the draft along with Wentz and sending Indianapolis Nos. 42 and 73 this year and a 2023 conditional third-rounder that can become a second based on Wentz's playing time, according to a different person with direct knowledge of the move. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Wentz, 29, has three years remaining on his contract with salary cap hits of $28.3, $26.2 and $27.2 million consecutively.

Lions sign WR to 2-year deal

The Detroit Lions have signed wide receiver Josh Reynolds to a two-year contract, adding depth where they need it in Coach Dan Campbell's second season. The team announced the move Wednesday. General Manager Brad Holmes claimed Reynolds off waivers from Tennessee late in the 2021 season and he started in five of seven games with the Lions. He had 19 receptions, 306 yards and 2 touchdowns, reuniting in Detroit with former Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff. The Rams drafted the former Texas A&M standout in the fourth round in 2017. Reynolds has 142 career catches for 1,846 yards and 11 touchdowns in 29 starts and 76 games.

TENNIS

Djokovic out of U.S. tourneys

Novak Djokovic said that he will not be able to compete at the hard-court tennis tournaments in Indian Wells, Calif., or Miami because he is unvaccinated and can't travel to the United States. The 20-time Grand Slam champion tweeted Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control "confirmed the regulations won't be changing so I won't be able to play in the U.S." Djokovic, who recently dropped to No. 2 in the ATP rankings, has played in only one tournament so far in 2022 because he has not received any shots to protect against covid-19. He was deported from Australia in January and was not allowed to try to defend his title at Melbourne Park. Rafael Nadal wound up winning the Australian Open for his 21st major trophy, breaking a tie with Djokovic and Roger Federer for the most claimed by a man in the history of tennis.

Tomljanovic wins in 3 sets

Ajla Tomljanovic of Croatia beat American Hailey Baptiste 6-2, 2-6, 6-2 in opening-round play at the BNP Paribas Open on Wednesday in Indian Wells, Calif. Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia overcame American Elvina Kaliera 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7) despite 18 double faults as the combined men's and women's event returned to its usual March place on the calendar after being disrupted by covid-19. The tournament was one of the first major sporting events to be canceled in March 2020 when the pandemic shut down the world. It was moved to October last year and played with few spectators in the stands. Alison Riske routed Caty McNally 6-0, 6-3 in an all-American matchup. Kaia Kanepi defeated 17-year-old American Robin Montgomery 6-3, 6-3. Montgomery, winner of the junior girls' singles and doubles titles at the 2021 U.S. Open, connected on 57% of her first serves but had nine double faults.

HORSE RACING

1994 Derby winner dies

Go For Gin, who won the 1994 Kentucky Derby and was the race's oldest living winner, has died. He was 31. Kentucky Horse Park announced on its web site that Go For Gin died Tuesday from heart failure. He had lived there since retiring from stud in June 2011. Trained by Hall of Famer Nick Zito, the Kentucky-bred son of Cormorant and Never Knock by Stage Door Johnny won five times with seven seconds and two thirds in 19 starts. He earned $1.380 million lifetime, and his progeny have earned more than $16.5 million. With Hall of Famer Chris McCarron aboard, Go For Gin started the 120th Derby from the No. 8 post on a sloppy track but was in front by the half-mile point on the way to a two-length victory over Strodes Creek. Go For Gin finished second to Tabasco Cat in both the Preakness and Belmont Stakes by three-quarters and two lengths respectively.

BASKETBALL

Ingram out another week

New Orleans Pelicans scoring leader Brandon Ingram, who sat out games games on Tuesday and Wednesday because of a sore right hamstring, will be sidelined at least another week, the club announced Wednesday night. An MRI revealed a mild strain of the injured hamstring, the team announced, adding that Ingram would be re-evaluated in seven to 10 days. Ingram has averaged 22.8 points in 50 games this season. In the first game Ingram missed with the injury, the Pelicans trailed by double digits for much of the game in a 132-111 loss at Memphis.

