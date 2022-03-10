Police investigate fatal shooting in North Little Rock

Officers are investigating a shooting on Wednesday night that left one man dead outside of a liquor store in North Little Rock, police said.

According to police, this is the first homicide of the year to occur in North Little Rock.

Officers responded at about 7:55 p.m. to the Big D Liquor parking lot, 2400 Railroad Ave., in reference to a person shot, according to a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with at least one gunshot wound, police said.

Police said the man was transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

His name was being withheld Thursday morning, pending notification of the family, according to the release.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact their tip line at (501) 680-8439, or Detective Gary Jones at (501) 771-7151.