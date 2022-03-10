OPINION | WALLY HALL: Texas A&M survives ugly SEC Tournament game

Kentucky head coach John Calipari said he thought the SEC deserved nine teams in the NCAA Tournament.

His argument was if any team could go .500 in the toughest basketball league in the country they deserved to be part of March Madness.

It is highly doubtful the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee listens to any coach, but it did appear that the winner of the Texas A&M-Florida game might fall off the right side of the bubble.

Only it was an ugly game by two average teams. Ugly enough to put both of them on the next four out list.

The Aggies ended up winning it with a desperation three-pointer with one-tenth of a second to play in overtime.

The same Aggies who led 33-25 at the half built a 16-point lead and were ahead 62-49 with 5:41 to play, which was when they made their last field goal of regulation, allowing the Gators to tie it and send it to overtime.

Texas A&M opened overtime with a 6-0 run and went cold again. It took two free throws to tie it at 80 and then all the Aggie jokes were on Florida.

With 16 seconds left, the Gators jacked a three and the ball stuck between the goal post and the rim.

The Aggies advanced the ball past half court, head coach Buzz Peterson got a time out and no doubt he called for a 25-foot three that rattled in for the win.

Calipari is probably right about the SEC getting nine teams into March Madness, if you include the NIT.