100 years ago

March 10, 1922

FORT SMITH -- Dillard Teague languishes in the Sebastian county jail today, first because he has a very poor memory and secondly because Circuit Judge John Brizzolara kept his word to the Grand Jury when he said that he would remand to jail any person summoned before that body who could not remember when, where and from whom he secured liquor. Teague, it is said, admitted to the jury that he had bought whiskey, but was unable to recall where and from who he secured it. The judge asked Teague if he wanted to talk freely or be sent to jail, and the court says he will stay there until he is willing to talk.

50 years ago

March 10, 1972

• The federal Bureau of Outdoor Recreation has approved a $58,400 grant to pay half the cost of the first phase of developing Little Rock's old landfill site at 38th and Chester Streets into a park. ... Julius Breckling, director of the city Parks and Recreation Department, said that the first phase would involve putting cover dirt on the 60-acre site, seeding, sodding and landscaping it, installing water lines and building a playground. ... The city plans to move its landfill operations this spring from that site to an abandoned bauxite pit about five miles south of town.

25 years ago

March 10, 1997

• In Eureka Springs, the wedding/honeymoon/romance capital of the Ozarks, the county clerk's office issued more than 3,250 marriage licenses last year. That doesn't count the couples who got their licenses elsewhere in Arkansas and brought them to Eureka Springs along with the champagne and bubble bath. The amorous ambience has fostered a brisk business in wedding planning services, along with wedding and honeymoon packages, photographers, caterers, florists and other nuptial-related enterprises. Now, some of those providers are moving a chunk of their advertising to the web, where people from Fayetteville to France can find them. "It's the thing of the future," said Latimer, who used to do most of her advertising through newspaper and magazine ads.

10 years ago

March 10, 2012

• The Arkansas House of Representatives voted 54 to 46 Friday to elect Rep. Darrin Williams of Little Rock as House speaker-designate of Arkansas, making him possibly the first black man to hold the position. Williams, a Democrat, acknowledged the historic nature of the vote but stressed that he wasn't elected because of his race."I didn't run because I was an African-American, and I don't think they voted for me because of that. Sure it has historical significance. I don't want to have a label before speaker. I am the speaker-designate," Williams said. "I've been black for 43 years, so I'm kind of used to it." An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette review of the state historical archives could not find another black House speaker of Arkansas.