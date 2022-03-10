‘Our Town’ explores life, death onstage at Argenta Community Theater





The Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock, stages Thornton Wilder's "Our Town," with a preview at 7 p.m. today and public performances at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and March 18-19, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Tuesday-March 17.

The production is also part of the Acansa Arts Festival of the South.

"Our Town" premiered on Broadway in 1938, the year it won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It eyes three aspects of life in the small New Hampshire town of Grover's Corners, each occupying an act of the play: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage" and "Death and Eternity."

With the Stage Manager (Brandon Paul Eells ) as narrator, Wilder's drama focuses on the Webb and Gibbs families, next-door neighbors whose children, Emily Webb (Finley Daniel) and George Gibbs (Caleb Allen), fall in love, marry and eventually face death head-on.

Verda Davenport-Booher plays Mrs. Webb. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Warren McCullough)

Duane Jackson and Laura Grimes play George's parents, Dr. and Mrs. Gibbs. Verda Davenport-Booher and Wyatt Hamilton play the Webbs.

The ensemble includes Ben Barham, Perry Bland, Sela Booher, Jamie Boshears, Shawn Brinker, Lucinda Paul Eells, Matthew French, Alex Hurdle, Tracy Hurdle, Steven Jones, Larry Lapaglia and Matthew Maguire.

Ben Grimes, who has previously performed and directed ("A Streetcar Named Desire") for the theater, is at the helm. The play is traditionally staged with minimal props and sets; scenic design is by Danny Grace. Amos Cochran composed original music for the production and will perform in the lobby after the first Saturday show.

Tickets are $25 for the preview, $35 for all other shows. Masks and proof of vaccination are required. Call (501) 663-2287 or visit acansa.org.

Brandon Paul Eells plays the Stage Manager. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Warren McCullough)





