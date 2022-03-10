PREP BASKETBALL: Reeves, Greenwood no stranger to title game pressure





Clay Reeves and his Greenwood girls basketball team are no strangers to playing in state championship games. But for three players on this year's team, a trip to Hot Springs with a title on the line is two years overdue.

In 2020, Greenwood was set to play Nettleton with a chance to add another piece of championship hardware to the school's collection. That game was never played as covid-19 shut the state finals down.

"Our two seniors [Abby Summitt and Megan Gray] were sophomores and Mady Cartwright, who is a junior now, played on that team as a ninth grader," Reeves said of his 2020 team. "We don't talk about next year or last year or any of that, we just focus on this team and what they need to do. But I know they're glad to get the opportunity to play there. Most all of our kids have been there to watch our teams play there in the past. Whether it was their sisters or friends who have played there, they've seen us play for it all. I know they're excited for it to finally be their team being there."

The Lady Bulldogs (24-4) will take on defending Class 5A state champion Jonesboro at noon today at Bank OZK Arena.

Greenwood and Jonesboro have met the past two postseasons, splitting the matchups.

"Coach [Jodi] Christenberry does a great job, and they are good every year," Reeves said. "This is the third year in a row we will have played them in the state tournament. We beat them 2020 in the state tournament, and then they beat us last year in the playoffs. Looking throughout the years, it always kind of been them one time, us one time."

Both teams are riding lengthy winning streaks heading into the championship game. Greenwood is winners of 18 straight, while Jonesboro is victorious in its past 15 games. The Lady Bulldogs haven't lost a game in 2022, going undefeated in Class 5A-West conference play.

"Our players know, and we talk about it, the further you make it and the more you keep playing, the games are always going to be tough," Reeves said. "You should expect them to be hard and to go down-to-the-wire, because if you've made it to this point, that's just the way that it is."

Reeves has won eight state titles, with the most recent five coming at Greenwood. He also won state titles at Greenland.

Cartwright has been huge for Greenwood this season, having the ability to make a difference from multiple positions, Reeves said.

"She has great guard skills handling the ball, can shoot the ball, and also can drive it," Reeves said. "She just has a knack to score."

As the Lady Bulldogs eye the program's sixth state title, Reeves said he knows his team is up for the challenge.

"We know when we step on that court it's time to play, get after it and do our best," he said. "I'm just so thankful our players have always done that and will give it everything they've got."

CLASS 5A girls

GREENWOOD VS. JONESBORO

TIME Noon

PROBABLE STARTERS

GREENWOOD

POS.;PLAYER;HT.;CL.

G Abby Summit;5-10;Sr.

G Megan Gray;5-4;Sr.

F Madison Cartwright,5-11, Jr.

F Anna Trusty;5-10;So.

F Carly Sexton;5-8, So.

COACH Clay Reeves

CONFERENCE 5A-West

RECORD 26-4

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Little Rock Parkview 56-35 (first round), def. West Memphis 47-46 (second round), def. Marion 66-42 (semifinal)

X-FACTOR Carly Sexton

KEYS TO VICTORY Greenwood has proven it can win in just about every way imaginable. The Lady Bulldogs even advanced on a game-winner last week against last year's runner-up, West Memphis. But when Cartwright is going off inside, it's usually lights out for Greenwood opponents. Look for her to get involved early and often.

JONESBORO

POS.;PLAYER;HT.;CL.

G Ereauna Hardaway;5-6;Sr.

G Allannah Orsby;5-9;Fr.

G Jazma Hooks, 5-5, Jr.

F Bramyia Johnson, 5-6;Jr.

F Destiny Thomas, 6-3;Sr.

COACH Jodi Christenberry

CONFERENCE 5A-East

RECORD 23-6

POSTSEASON RESULTS def. Sheridan 68-33 (first round), def. Vilonia 52-33 (second round), def. Little Rock Christian 61-44 (semifinal)

X-FACTOR Allannah Orsby

KEYS TO VICTORY Experience is squarely on Jonesboro's side and when a player like Ereauna Hardway is at the controls, it makes it that much better. She's scored more than 1,000 points in her career and has all kinds of big-game experience, evidenced by her MVP honors in last year's final. When she's on, so are the rest of the Golden Hurricane.

NOTEWORTHY Jonesboro was ranked No. 1 in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette preseason Class 5A Super Six in November and Greenwood was ranked No. 4. ... This will be the fourth postseason meeting between the teams in the past five years. Jonesboro beat Greenwood in the final in 2018 and in the second round last season. Greenwood won a first-round matchup in 2020. ... Jonesboro's Ereauna Hardaway has signed with North Texas, while Destiny Thomas has inked with Memphis. ... Nettleton shared the 2020 state title with Greenwood. ... The Lady Bulldogs also won titles in 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2015. ... Clay Reeves has won more than 750 games in his 34 seasons as a head coach. He won three state titles at Greenland before coming to Greenwood and winning five more. ... Both teams are on lengthy winning streaks. Greenwood has won 17 straight, while Jonesboro was ripped off 16 in a row.

